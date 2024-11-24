Tetairoa McMillan Says Bobby Wade Planned for Him To Break His Arizona Record
The Arizona Wildcats had a chance to keep their bowl hopes alive on Saturday.
Even after the rough stretch of play in the middle of the season, their win against Houston put them in position where they could win out to secure the six victories necessary to become bowl eligible.
That didn't happen.
Arizona lost to TCU on the road in a high-scoring game, effectively putting an end to what has been one of the most disappointing years in recent memory for this football program.
However, one good thing did happen on Saturday.
Tetairoa McMillan officially became the all-time leading receiver in program history, breaking the mark set by Bobby Wade from 1999-2002.
Wade enjoyed a seven-year career in the NFL after he left the Wildcats, totaling 2,858 and nine touchdowns with four different teams after he was taken in the fifth round of the 2003 draft by the Chicago Bears.
It took a little bit, but after he retired from his playing days, he got into coaching.
He began at Cesar Chavez High School before becoming a graduate assistant at Arizona State in 2019. He continued his coaching career there, being named an offensive analyst before becoming the Sun Devils' wide receiver coach.
Wade came back to Tucson when Brent Brennan was hired, serving as the wide receivers coach for offensive coordinator Dino Babers and getting an opportunity to work with McMillan while he was trying to chase down his record.
And despite the possibility that he would no longer be No. 1 in all-time receiving yards, it was Wade who envisioned McMillan taking over the top spot.
"That's been the plan since day one. His idea, his vision for me was to break his record. We were able to do that tonight and it's a blessing to be able to be under his wing and him being able to hand me the ropes," the current superstar wide receiver said per Jason Scheer of 247Sports. "First thing he said was 'Congratulations, let's get this picture.' So we had to take a picture real quick and those are gonna be memories."
McMillan will have one more game to add to his total.
After the contest ends on Saturday, it will only be a matter of when, not if, the standout junior turns professional and declares for the NFL draft.
He's a lock to be a first-round pick, and there is a good chance he'll be selected in the top 10.
McMillan has put together an incredible three years in Tucson, and even though Arizona won't be playing a bowl game in what is likely his final season, he has a chance to play a major role in spoiling the possibility of their rivals getting into the College Football Playoff.