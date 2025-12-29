NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Tyler Shough Making Massive Push for Top Spot
There’s just one week left in the 2025 NFL regular season, and a rookie quarterback is making a push to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
While Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is still the favorite, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has gone from +2500 after Week 15 to +350 after Week 16 to now +155 after winning again in Week 17.
Can he win this award?
There are four true contenders in this market based on the latest odds, and there may be some value in betting on a couple of them ahead of the final week of the regular season.
Here’s a look at the odds and each player’s case after playing in Week 17.
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Tetairoa McMillan: -105
- Tyler Shough: +155
- TreVeyon Henderson: +650
- Jaxson Dart: +1000
- Emeka Egbuka: +1000
- Ashton Jeanty: +8000
- RJ Harvey: +10000
- Harold Fannin Jr.: +15000
- Cam Ward: +20000
- Tyler Warren: +25000
Tyler Shough’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Case Keeps Improving
Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has only made eight starts, but he’s now 5-3 as a starter and threw for 333 yards and two scores against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.
It’s going to be hard to give Shough this award since he only played half the season, but the Saints rookie has been lights out, nine scores in his starts while posting back-to-back 300-yard games.
He’s still an underdog in this market – likely due to the lack of starts – but Shough has more wins than Jaxson Dart (who has played most of the season) and Cam Ward (who has played all of the season) as a starter.
That should matter when it comes to this award, but he may not have the body or work to pass McMillan or some of the other skill players in this market.
Tetairoa McMillan Remains OROY Favorite
Despite making just one catch for five yards in Week 17, Tetairoa McMillan remains the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Is now the time to sell?
McMillan may need a big game against Tampa Bay in Week 18 to secure this award, and Shough has been rising week after week in this market. McMillan has seven scores and is nearing a 1,000-yard season, but he may not get there in 2025.
I don’t believe that McMillan should be an odds-on favorite with some other reliable contenders in this market.
Emeka Egbuka on Outside of OROY Race?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka remains fourth in the OROY odds, going from +1300 last week to +1000 after Week 17.
Tampa Bay lost once again, going 1-7 over its last eight games, and Egbuka made just three catches for 20 yards. The rookie has just one game over 50 receiving yards since Week 11, and he has not found the end zone since Week 10.
It’s hard to make the case for Egbuka over McMillan, barring a massive game for the Bucs rookie in Week 18.
TreVeyon Henderson Considered Long Shot for OROY
TreVeyon Henderson was the favorite in this market after Week 15, but he’s now all the back at +650, mainly due to an injury in Week 16 that caused him to put up very little statistically against the Baltimore Ravens.
Henderson returned to action in Week 17, rushing for 82 yards on 19 carries in a blowout win over the New York Jets. He’s well over 800 rushing yards this season, but Henderson’s pedestrian start to the season may hurt him in an argument against McMillan.
I think that the Patriots running back is worth a look at this price since this award is clearly undecided and New England has a chance to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
