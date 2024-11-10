Highest Graded Arizona Wildcats Players Through Late Bye Week
The Arizona Wildcats have not had the season that many expected, entering the year with Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff hopes, but a couple of players have still stood out.
Pro Football Focus has been repeatedly updating each Wildcats player's grades throughout the season. Now that Arizona is coming off its much-needed bye week, it may be a good time to look over who has been performing the best this season.
WR Tetairoa McMillan - 84.7
No one should be surprised to see McMillan at the top.
Though he has had a couple of games this year that he likely wishes he had more of an impact in, his overall performance this year has been stellar. The junior is up to 1,066 yards on 63 catches with six touchdowns.
The biggest shocker for his season so far was the fact that he was held without a score for six weeks. He has broken that streak with touchdown catches in each of the last two games.
McMillan is a virtual lock to head to NFL next season, where he is expected to be a Top-10 pick. His impact on the Wildcats program throughout his three years cannot be understated.
QB Noah Fifita - 75.1
McMillan's best friend is the one behind him in the rankings, though there is a bit of a gap. Fifita hasn't been very consistent this season, but has had more good or ok outings than bad.
He has completed 61.2% of his passes (over a 10% drop from last season) for 2,324 yards with 13 touchdowns and a career-high 10 interceptions.
The accuracy and ball security issues have led to Arizona winning a lot of close games, but those losses can't be held directly over his head.
They will have to keep a close on Fifita once McMillan leaves for the NFL, as the quarterback might be less inclined to avoid the transfer portal this time around.
TE Keyan Burnett - 73.3
A reliable tight end rounds out the top of the list for the Wildcats with a solid grade for the season. He has been a well-rounded player who has done well in both the receiving game and as a blocker.
He hasn't filled the stat sheet this season, but has had a solid role in the offense. The junior started getting more involved as a receiver in the game against the Utah Utes. Since then, he has 18 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown.
As a blocker, he has been consistent in the run game and has not allowed a pressure in pass protection.