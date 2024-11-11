Top Three Keys For Arizona Wildcats As They Face Houston Cougars
Call it the Kevin Sumlin Bowl, as the Arizona Wildcats prepare to host the Houston Cougars on Friday night at Arizona Stadium.
Yep, Sumlin led both programs at various points in his coaching career.
He went 35-17 in four seasons with Houston from 2008-11 and parlayed that into the head-coaching job at Texas A&M. He led the Aggies for six seasons before he was fired.
Arizona was his landing spot, and in three seasons in Tucson, he went just 9-20 and was shown the door during the 2020 season.
Of course, Sumlin has nothing to do with Friday's contest. It’s just a fun connection.
But both Arizona (3-6, 1-5 in Big 12) and Houston (4-5, 3-3) are desperate for a win. Both want to get to a bowl game and need to win this game.
The Wildcats have lost their last five games. Houston has won three of its last four. So, both teams are heading in different directions, too.
So how does Arizona beat Houston? Here are three places to start.
Stop the Run
This was a key the last time the Wildcats played, as they went to the east coast to face UCF. That didn't work out too well for Arizona.
Houston likes to run the ball and Arizona has had two weeks to scheme. The problems are significant. Quarterback Zeon Chriss isn’t a great passer yet. But at 6-3 he’s a load to bring down when he runs the ball.
Two running backs are worth watching. Ra’shaun Sanford II, a freshman, has taken hold of significant reps in the backfield and rushed for 72 yards against Utah. Junior Stacy Sneed can pile up yards too, as he gained 79 against Iowa State.
Houston isn’t reliant on one back and that makes the Cougars difficult to slow down. Arizona doesn’t need to get creative. But it can’t allow these three to get in space.
Haulcy vs. McMillan
This has the potential to be the best matchup in the game, and it's one Arizona must win. Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, a player just about everyone believes will be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft next April, will square off with possibly the best cornerback in the Big 12, Houston’s A.J. Haulcy.
McMillan has put up gaudy numbers this season (63 receptions, 1,066 yards, six touchdowns), but the same could be said for Haulcy, who leads the Cougars with four interceptions. He may not be on McMillan all night, but he will be on McMillan some of the night. And in those one-on-one situations, McMillan has to come out the winner.
Empty the Toolbox
What does that mean? If you've got trick plays, run them. If you want to let quarterback Noah Fifita throw 50 times, do it. If you want to feed running back Quali Conley 40 carries, go for it. If you want to send a safety blitz every defensive play, do it.
In other words, it's desperation time and Arizona's game plan and performance must reflect it. Missing a bowl game after last year's incredible finish would not just be damaging to Brent Brennan's first year as head coach, but it could be potentially devastating to the recruiting class he’s trying to put together.
Whatever energy Arizona has left must be poured into these final three games, and if that means shaking out the playbook for every last advantage you can find, do it.