Three Arizona Wildcats Offensive Stars To Watch Against Houston Cougars
The Arizona Wildcats just want to end their five-game losing streak on Friday when they face the Houston Cougars at Arizona Stadium.
To do that, the Wildcats need their offense to step up.
Arizona (3-6, 1-5 in Big 12) hasn’t scored more than 26 points in any of those five losses, but of them have been one-score games. The Wildcats’ last loss against UCF was not — it was a 56-12 defeat.
A loss means the Wildcats won’t be going bowling under first-year coach Brent Brennan and will be disappointing after a preseason of high expectations.
The Cougars (4-5, 3-3) have three of their last four and have found some energy on offense since a quarterback chance. It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s working. And for a team with a new coach in Willie Fritz, you’ll take whatever solution makes it work. The Cougars need two more wins to go to a bowl game.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team.
Arizona
WR Tetairoa McMillan
It all keeps coming back to the future first-round NFL draft pick, doesn’t it? He is the offense’s biggest weapon and at least his season hasn’t been a disappointment from a production standpoint. He has 63 catches for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns. He’d probably trade some of that for a few more wins.
QB Noah Fifita
One has to start looking long-term at Fifita, who will likely be the starter here in 2025. There is some good news lately, as he’s avoided an interception for two straight games. But his turnover habits were part of the reasons the Wildcats struggled this season. He enters this game with 2,324 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
RB Quali Conley
The run game has been a struggle all season, especially after losing Jacory Croskey-Merritt to eligibility issues early in the season. He is still the team’s third-leading rusher, so that highlights the depth issues. So Conley has taken on as much of the load as he can — 116 carries for 570 yards and seven touchdowns.
Houston Cougars
QB Zeon Chriss
Fritz made the most of Chriss as the starter before the TCU game, which was the Cougars’ first league win and jump-started this recent run. He’s only thrown for 351 yards, including four touchdowns and three interceptions. But in a month he’s become the team’s second-leading rusher with 294 yards and two scores.
RB Re’Shaun Sanford II
Lately, he’s taken the lead in the run game, though the Cougars have a wealth of options and Fritz likes to spread things out. He's rushed for 300 yards on just 65 carries. The true freshman gets up-and-down opportunities, but he makes the most of them.
WR Joseph Manjack IV
Houston isn’t going to pass it much. But Manjack is an intriguing target because he gets up the field. He only has 17 receptions for 266 yards and three scores. But hist last two catches have gone for 28 yards and 44 yards. So he’s a downfield threat to watch.