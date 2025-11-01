Remembering Arizona Quarterback's Historic Performance Against Colorado
It was a performance no one will ever forget when Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate went into Boulder and ran for 327 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-42 win for the Wildcats back in 2017.
After seeing limited opportunities as a freshman the year before, Tate was making his first start of the season that week after being inserted into the game in the fourth quarter the game prior against Houston.
Flashback
Following that game against Houston, Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said on Monday that Brandon Dawkins was still the team's starting quarterback. Tate was later named the starter heading into the game against Colorado, and he did not look back.
That year as a sophomore, Tate appeared in 11 games with eight starts, throwing for 1,591 yards on a 62 completion percentage with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He continued his insane production on the ground, totaling 1,411 yards and 12 scores as a runner.
In October, Tate became the first player in Pac-12 Conference history to win the offensive player of the week award four consecutive weeks. His performance against Colorado was an FBS rushing record for a quarterback. He also became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
Tate went on to start all 11 games the following year as a junior, throwing for a career-high 2,530 yards on a 56 percent completion percentage with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added another 224 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
In his final year at Arizona, Tate threw for 1,954 yards on a 60 percent completion percentage with 14 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and another 413 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Entering this season, Tate ranked No. 5 in passing yards in program history (6,318) and No. 3 in passing touchdowns (57). Across single-season records, Tate ranks No. 5 in UA history when he threw for 26 touchdowns in 2018. As a runner, Tate is No. 5 for the most yards in a single season (1,411), while also ranking No. 2 (327) and No. 7 (230) for single-game rushing yard records.
This year's Arizona team heads to Boulder to take on Colorado. The Wildcats, sitting at 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play, are coming off their second bye week of the season. They have five games to go, needing at least two wins to clinch an appearance in a bowl game.
