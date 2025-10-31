Top Arizona Wildcats Offensive Threats vs. Colorado
With the second and final bye week officially behind them, the 4-3 Arizona Wildcats have had two weeks to correct any blemishes from the first seven games of the season. They will now look to get back to winning form, starting with taking down the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder this Saturday.
Arizona started its season off hot, winning its first three games while putting up impressive numbers on offense in the process. The final two games before the bye week were a different story, as it lost both.
The Wildcats were still a solid squad on offense, but those two single-possession losses to BYU and Houston, combined for a total of nine points, were heartbreaking and had the potential to derail the hype train.
Brent Brennan and his crew of competitive players have not let those two consecutive losses destroy their confidence; instead, they have lit a fire under them. Because of that, Arizona will look to fire off on all cylinders and win convincingly in its first game back.
"They're pissed off about Houston," Brennan said. "They're upset about not finishing against BYU. So, to me, the fact that they're more passionate, or they're angrier, or attacking the opportunity to improve. I'm all for it."
Colorado is 3-5 on the season, but the record on paper shouldn't fool the Wildcats, as the Buffaloes are a much different team when they play at home. It's only two losses at Folsom Field were to ranked teams. They also upset the Iowa State Cyclones on their home turf.
If the Wildcats want to leave Boulder with a wide margin of victory, they will need to rely on these three players to have big games on offense.
Noah Fifita
Fifita has shown tremendous improvement this season over last year, from his decision-making to not being afraid to use his legs to extend plays and keep drives alive.
In the last game against Houston, the 5-foot-10, 184-pound junior was nearly perfect, going 24-for-26, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
Colorado has a very average passing defense, currently ranked No. 8 in the Big 12. Fifita should have no problem finding his open receivers and marching down the field using his arm to make big plays against the Buffaloes.
Kedrick Reescano
Ismail Mahdi had no trouble at all in filling in for Reescano when he was out for three games with a foot injury, but now that he is fully healthy, it is clearly his backfield to lead.
The 6-foot, 213-pound junior struggled to find open lanes against Houston, ending that game with 11 carries for a minimal 32 yards and a touchdown. Before that, he ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against BYU.
Colorado's rushing defense has been lackluster all season, ranking last in the Big 12. With the running back room of Arizona fully healthy, including the leader, Reescano, it should be a long night for the Buffaloes if the Wildcats can get their running game going.
Tre Spivey
Spivey has become a serious red zone threat to opposing teams in the last four games that were played, not to mention the amount of yards after catch he has accumulated.
Throughout the entirety of the season, he has only touched the ball a total of 11 times. What makes him someone that is not to be taken lightly is that in those 11 touches, he has scored on six of them.
Look for the 6-foot-4, 213-pound receiver to continue his reign of dominance and display why he is a big reason why Arizona is the fourth-best passing offense in the Big 12.
Who do you think will have a big game on the Arizona offense? Tell us by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.