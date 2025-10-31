Three Arizona Defensive Players To Watch Against Colorado
Arizona is set to begin the final stretch of games coming off its bye week. The Wildcats sit at 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play with five games to play, needing to win at least two more games to reach a bowl game. It starts this weekend against Colorado in Boulder.
Colorado is coming off a disastrous offensive performance last weekend against Utah. The Buffaloes were held to seven points and they didn't score until the fourth quarter. It is unclear as of now who will be starting behind center for them. If it is Kaidon Salter, he possesses the mobility to give Arizona the trouble it has had in its past two games against Houston and BYU.
The Wildcats' defense will be refreshed coming off the bye. Here are three players to watch on that side of the ball for Arizona on Saturday.
DL Tiaoalii Savea
The big focus for Arizona during its bye week was stopping the run. That was a big reason why it lost to Houston and BYU in back-to-back weeks before the bye.
Colorado is ranked dead last in rushing offense in the Big 12 heading into this weekend, a good sign for the Wildcats. With that being said, if it is Salter behind center for the Buffaloes, Salter is very mobile and can hurt the Wildcats on the ground if they continue to struggle.
Salter combined to score 19 rushing touchdowns in his final two seasons at Liberty and has already run in five scores this season at Colorado. He also had a 1,000-yard rushing season at Liberty in 2023. If the Wildcats are to get back on track, stopping the run starts with Tiaoalii Savea and the defensive line in the middle, as well as the pass rushers keeping Salter contained.
DB Dalton Johnson
The leader in tackles for Arizona so far this season, Dalton Johnson will need to be flying all over the field against Colorado on Saturday.
He is coming off back-to-back double-digit tackle performances in the past two games against Houston and BYU, giving him four games of 10+ tackles overall on the year. His leadership will be needed for the Wildcats if it is to get back to their winning ways.
DB Genesis Smith
When Arizona had success against a mobile quarterback earlier this season in Avery Johnson, when the Wildcats played Kansas State, Genesis Smith led Arizona in tackles that night. He also recorded three pass deflections and half a tackle for loss.
Another leader in the secondary for Arizona and one of its top draft prospects for next season, Smith will look to finish the season as he started all over the secondary for the Wildcats.
What defensive players are you watching for on Saturday for Arizona? Let us know by clicking the link to find us and be sure to follow us.