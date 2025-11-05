Comparing Arizona's 2026 Class to the Rest of the Big 12
There's less than a month until Early National Signing Day for the 2026 recruiting class, and while Arizona is still targeting a few prospects, its class is, for the most part, set.
Head coach Brent Brennan and his staff did a solid job in the 2026 cycle, bringing in 20 commits, but how did the Wildcats fare compared to the rest of the Big 12? Here's a look at where Arizona's 2026 class stands in the conference.
How Does Arizona's 2026 Class Stack Up in the Big 12?
According to Rivals, Arizona's 2026 recruiting class ranks 50th nationally. The Wildcats' commits hold an average rating of 86.16 (out of 100), and their class overall holds a rating of 86.71. Here's how that compares to the rest of the Big 12.
2026 Big 12 Recruiting Rankings:
*Note: All Data comes from Rivals
- Texas Tech (No. 21 class in the country)
- Baylor (No. 27 class in the country )
- BYU (No. 29 class in the country)
- Houston: (No. 34 class in the country)
- TCU: (No. 35 class in the country)
- Utah (No. 40 class in the country)
- Arizona State (No. 41 class in the country)
- Kansas (No. 46 class in the country)
- Arizona (No. 50 class in the country)
- Kansas State (No. 51 class in the country)
- West Virginia (No. 52 class in the country)
- Iowa State (No. 55 class in the country)
- Colorado (No. 62 class in the country)
- Cincinnati (No. 66 class in the country)
- UCF (No. 72 class in the country)
- Oklahoma State (No. 121 class in the country)
Arizona's class ranks in the top 50 nationally but is in the bottom half of the conference. While that's not great for the Wildcats, it's important to remember that these are just high school rankings. Not only does Brennan have time to add more high school talent to the class, but Arizona can also utilize the transfer portal come January.
One interesting note is that while Arizona's quality of recruits doesn't grade out as well as some of the other teams in the conference, the Wildcats have the fourth most commits in the 2026 cycle among Big 12 programs, only behind Cincinnati, BYU, and West Virginia.
The 2026 recruiting cycle is Brennan's third one as Arizona's head coach, and only his second complete cycle. It takes time to build a program, and while the Wildcats' class doesn't necessarily stack up great against the rest of the Big 12, it's still in a solid spot.
