Arizona Named As a Front-Runner For 2027 Three-Star QB
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan landed one of their top quarterback targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle in Oscar Rios, a four-star prospect from Downey, California.
While Rios should set the Wildcats up at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future, Arizona is still on the lookout to add another signal-caller to its 2027 class, and they are reportedly in the driver's seat on a three-star prospect's recruitment.
Which 2027 QB is Arizona Projected to Land?
Arizona has sent out offers to 13 quarterback prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle. While they're in the mix on a few players, the Wildcats are reportedly in the best position to land Ryan Rakowski, a three-star from Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes Peninsula, California.
Brennan and his staff initially offered Rakowski back in January, and they've already hosted him on an unofficial visit this season for their October 4 game against Oklahoma State.
According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, Arizona and Utah have emerged as the front-runners in Rakowski's recruitment, and the Wildcats are quickly making progress.
Gorney noted that, as a smaller quarterback, standing at 5'11", 181 pounds, Rakowski believes he could fit in the Wildcats' system similarly to how Noah Fifita does.
- "The Utes have been involved for a long time and he has liked the quarterback play there but the Wildcats could be moving up even more quickly," Gorney wrote. "His relationship with offensive coordinator Seth Doege and how he’d fit into that system. As a smaller quarterback, Rakowski also likes how the Wildcats have maximized Noah Fifita’s abilities over the years."
Rakowski would be a big-time addition to Arizona's 2027 class and could prove to be the Wildcats' starter one day. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 545 overall player in the class, the No. 37 quarterback, and the No. 55 prospect from California.
It's still far too early to tell whether Arizona will land the young quarterback, but it appears that, as of right now, the Wildcats are in a solid position in his recruitment.
Brennan brought in Luke Haugo and Sawyer Anderson at quarterback in Arizona's 2025 class and then Rios in 2026. The position isn't a necessity for the Wildcats, but retaining talent in today's college football landscape is a challenge, and landing Rakowski could prove vital for the Wildcats in 2027.
