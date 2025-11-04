Arizona Football Adds Key 2026 Commit, Boosting Recruiting Class
Arizona received a commitment from safety James Pike as a preferred walk-on with the 2026 recruiting class.
Pike is currently attending Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix. The Wildcats currently have three players on their roster who also attended Brophy in freshman defensive back Aiden Miller, freshman linebacker Jacob Buggie and redshirt junior tight end Tyler Powell.
Pike had received offers from Fordham and Northern Arizona, but decided to commit to Arizona as a walk-on.
The past two years at Brophy, Pike totaled 112 tackles (84 solo and 28 assisted) with 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and nine quarterback hurries across 22 games played. He also added three interceptions, six pass deflections and one fumble recovery.
Pike also added one punt return for 17 yards on special teams this year.
Arizona has a history of preferred walk-ons eventually earning scholarships. Some of those notable names include defensive back Treydan Stukes, one of the defensive captains and leaders on this year's team, as well as wide receiver Dorian Singer and safety Jared Tevis.
Singer and Stukes both worked their way into big roles for the Wildcats. Singer hauled in 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns with the Wildcats back in 2022, while Stukes has been through it all now during his time in Tucson for the past six years through the ups and downs of the program. He is continuing to help this year's team finish the year strong as he concludes his career at Arizona.
The list of Arizona football walk-ons eventually earning a scholarship most notably includes one of the most accomplished players in Arizona football history in safety Chuck Cecil, who quickly proved the recruiters wrong early in his career in Tucson. He hauled in 21 interceptions across his three years at Arizona, including nine in his senior season, where he was also named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
The 2026 recruiting class under head coach Brent Brennan currently ranks as the No. 43 overall class in the country per 247 Sports and is headlined by four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, who committed to Arizona back in June. There are currently 20 hard commits for the Wildcats in next year's freshman class. It also includes linebacker Dash Fifita, the brother of current Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita.
What are your thoughts on where the 2026 recruiting class currently stands and the direction of the football program as a whole? To let us know, just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.