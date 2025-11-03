Three Players Who Stood Out Defensively For Arizona Against Colorado
It was a convincing win for Arizona on Saturday as the Wildcats defeated Colorado 52-17 on the road in Boulder. The Wildcats have had a history of struggling on the road dating back to last season, which came to an end in Saturday's blowout win for Arizona.
Like its last road game against Houston two weeks ago, Arizona received the ball first and scored a touchdown just over a minute into the game. The game completely turned in the Wildcats favor after a fumble by Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter on a strip sack led to Arizona taking a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Wildcats did not look back the rest of the way. They now sit at 5-3 on the season, just one win shy of reaching a bowl game with four games left on the schedule.
Here are three players who stood out on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona on Saturday.
LB Chase Kennedy
The aforementioned strip sack fumble that led to Arizona taking a 17-0 lead in the first quarter was forced by Chase Kennedy.
Kennedy finished the day tied for the team lead with eight tackles to go along with the sack, forced fumble and a tackle-for-loss.
Despite making the transition to linebacker this season, we are continuing to see Kennedy line-up more on the defensive line and rush the passer following the injury to Tre Smith. He hs now totaled three sacks and forced two fumbles on the season.
DB Dalton Johnson
The first of three interceptions thrown by Colorado quarterbacks was caught by Dalton Johnson halfway through the second quarter and returned 39 yards inside the Colorado 10-yard line.
Two plays later, Arizona took a 31-7 lead on a rushing touchdown by Javin Whatley.
Johnson has continued to fly all over the field as one of the captains in the secondary for the Wildcats. He totaled seven tackles with the interception on the day for his second pick of the season, which marks a career-high for him in a single season.
LB Taye Brown
The linebacker duo of Taye Brown and Chase Kennedy tied for the team lead on Saturday with eight tackles. It is the third straight game with at least eight tackles for Brown after totaling double-digit tackle performances against BYU and Houston.
Brown also led the team two tackles-for-loss on a day where the Wildcats totaled eight tackles-for-loss as a team.
