Inside The Wildcats

Three Players Who Stood Out Defensively For Arizona Against Colorado

We look at three players who excelled on the defensive side in Arizona’s win over Colorado.

Ari Koslow

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) (center) celebrates his interception with teammates in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) (center) celebrates his interception with teammates in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It was a convincing win for Arizona on Saturday as the Wildcats defeated Colorado 52-17 on the road in Boulder. The Wildcats have had a history of struggling on the road dating back to last season, which came to an end in Saturday's blowout win for Arizona.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts after a touchdown by wide receiver Javin Whatley (6) in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Like its last road game against Houston two weeks ago, Arizona received the ball first and scored a touchdown just over a minute into the game. The game completely turned in the Wildcats favor after a fumble by Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter on a strip sack led to Arizona taking a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Wildcats did not look back the rest of the way. They now sit at 5-3 on the season, just one win shy of reaching a bowl game with four games left on the schedule.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) during the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Here are three players who stood out on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona on Saturday.

LB Chase Kennedy

The aforementioned strip sack fumble that led to Arizona taking a 17-0 lead in the first quarter was forced by Chase Kennedy.

Kennedy finished the day tied for the team lead with eight tackles to go along with the sack, forced fumble and a tackle-for-loss.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) returns an interception in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite making the transition to linebacker this season, we are continuing to see Kennedy line-up more on the defensive line and rush the passer following the injury to Tre Smith. He hs now totaled three sacks and forced two fumbles on the season.

DB Dalton Johnson

The first of three interceptions thrown by Colorado quarterbacks was caught by Dalton Johnson halfway through the second quarter and returned 39 yards inside the Colorado 10-yard line.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) returns the ball after an interception in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Two plays later, Arizona took a 31-7 lead on a rushing touchdown by Javin Whatley.

Johnson has continued to fly all over the field as one of the captains in the secondary for the Wildcats. He totaled seven tackles with the interception on the day for his second pick of the season, which marks a career-high for him in a single season.

LB Taye Brown

The linebacker duo of Taye Brown and Chase Kennedy tied for the team lead on Saturday with eight tackles. It is the third straight game with at least eight tackles for Brown after totaling double-digit tackle performances against BYU and Houston.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Arizona Wildcats before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brown also led the team two tackles-for-loss on a day where the Wildcats totaled eight tackles-for-loss as a team.

What players stood out to you the most on the defensive side of the ball in the win on Saturday?

Ari Koslow
ARI KOSLOW

