Taking A Look at the Latest Availability Report for Arizona-Colorado

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston head coach Willie Fritz shakes the hand of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders on stage while Arizona head coach Brent Brennan looks on during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
It is overall a clean Availability Report for Arizona heading into Saturday's game against Colorado, which wasn't so much the case before the recent bye week.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talk on stage during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Heading into Saturday, the two lone players listed out are defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew and offensive lineman Jordan Brown.

On the season, Groves-Killebrew has totaled six tackles (four solo, two assisted) in a limited role. The loss of him on Saturday will lead to the Wildcats' corner depth taking a hit.

Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a pass in front of Arizona Wildcats defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (5) during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

On the other side, it is a much more crowded list for Colorado,.

Colorado defensive back RJ Johnson was upgraded to probable. He is likely to be back on the field for the first time since the third game of the season. Two other cornerbacks in Teon Parks and Braden Keith, are also listed as probable and likely to play.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Isaiah Hardge is listed as doubtful. He has caught five passes for 37 yards on the season.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) during the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes' defensive line could be a bit banged up with four different players ruled out. One of them was defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas, who had returned last week after missing four games. Amari McNeill, Christian Hudson, and Alexander McPherson are the other three defensive linemen ruled out for Colorado.

The Buffaloes have also ruled out wide receiver Hykeem Williams, corner back Makari Vickers, running back Simeon Price and offensive lineman Xavier Hill and Walker Andersen.

Price is second on the team among running backs in rushing with 143 yards on the ground on 21 carries with two touchdowns. He has also caught four passes for 10 yards receiving. Williams has caught nine passes for 81 yards on the season in the passing game.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Arizona is set to enter its final stretch of the season after its second bye week. The Wildcats sit at 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play. The Wildcats will need to win at least two more games to reach a bowl game.

After playing in Boulder against Colorado, the Wildcats will host Kansas before heading to Cincinnati, hosting Baylor and closing the season in Tempe against Arizona State.

There will be one more Availability Report released on Saturday a few hours before kickoff, which is scheduled for 4:00 pm MST. What are your thoughts on this game for the Wildcats? Let us know by clicking the link to find us and be sure to follow us.

Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.