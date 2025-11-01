Taking A Look at the Latest Availability Report for Arizona-Colorado
It is overall a clean Availability Report for Arizona heading into Saturday's game against Colorado, which wasn't so much the case before the recent bye week.
Heading into Saturday, the two lone players listed out are defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew and offensive lineman Jordan Brown.
On the season, Groves-Killebrew has totaled six tackles (four solo, two assisted) in a limited role. The loss of him on Saturday will lead to the Wildcats' corner depth taking a hit.
On the other side, it is a much more crowded list for Colorado,.
Colorado defensive back RJ Johnson was upgraded to probable. He is likely to be back on the field for the first time since the third game of the season. Two other cornerbacks in Teon Parks and Braden Keith, are also listed as probable and likely to play.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Isaiah Hardge is listed as doubtful. He has caught five passes for 37 yards on the season.
The Buffaloes' defensive line could be a bit banged up with four different players ruled out. One of them was defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas, who had returned last week after missing four games. Amari McNeill, Christian Hudson, and Alexander McPherson are the other three defensive linemen ruled out for Colorado.
The Buffaloes have also ruled out wide receiver Hykeem Williams, corner back Makari Vickers, running back Simeon Price and offensive lineman Xavier Hill and Walker Andersen.
Price is second on the team among running backs in rushing with 143 yards on the ground on 21 carries with two touchdowns. He has also caught four passes for 10 yards receiving. Williams has caught nine passes for 81 yards on the season in the passing game.
Arizona is set to enter its final stretch of the season after its second bye week. The Wildcats sit at 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play. The Wildcats will need to win at least two more games to reach a bowl game.
After playing in Boulder against Colorado, the Wildcats will host Kansas before heading to Cincinnati, hosting Baylor and closing the season in Tempe against Arizona State.
There will be one more Availability Report released on Saturday a few hours before kickoff, which is scheduled for 4:00 pm MST. What are your thoughts on this game for the Wildcats? Let us know by clicking the link to find us and be sure to follow us.