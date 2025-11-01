Remembering Ka’Deem Carey’s Historic Game vs. Colorado
The 4-3 Arizona Wildcats are getting set to take on the 3-5 Colorado Buffaloes this Saturday in Boulder with high hopes of avenging last year's 34-7 loss at home.
Whenever these two teams meet for a football game, there are fireworks, from Khalil Tate's spectacular rushing performance in 2017 to Jared Baker's fourth-quarter explosion in 2015.
None of those career games compares to what former Wildcats legend Ka'Deem Carey did to Colorado in 2012, when he shattered two records in one game.
Carey's dominating career
Carey was an absolute force for his team from 2011 to 2013, demolishing the record books for both the school and the Pac-12.
Local Wildcats fans have seen the enigmatic running back break tackles and cross the end zone since he was in high school, playing for the Canyon Del Oro Dorados. Bob Stoops recruited him and quickly made him one of the most valuable weapons on offense.
Carey didn't play that much during his freshman year, but became the starter the year after in 2012. All in all, it took two seasons for Carey to become the Wildcats ' all-time leader in all-purpose yards, surpassing Dennis Northcutt with 5483 yards.
He is also the school's all-time rushing leader, passing Trung Candidate with 4239 yards, and became the touchdown leader with 48.
2012 was when Carey broke onto the scene of the college football world. In that year, he finished with 1929 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.
Altogether, he finished the season with 2232 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns on the way to a 7-5 regular season record and a 49-48 win over the Nevada Wolfpack in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl.
Stampeding on Colorado
One game that truly solidified Carey as one of the premier backs in the NCAA was a week 11 matchup with the Buffaloes, where he had a historic game.
The Wildcats were coming off a 66-10 routing of the UCLA Bruins, where Carey ran for 54 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.
Carey and the rest of the Arizona offense bounced back hugely against Colorado, in a game where the Wildcats won 56-31 and kicked off a two-game winning streak.
In that game, Carey broke both the Pac-12 and Arizona's single-game rushing record with 366 yards on the ground with 25 carries, along with five touchdowns scored.
Since then, no other Wildcat has come close to breaking that single-game record. Khalil Tate was 40 yards shy of it against the same team as he ran for 327 yards, but he did break a record for most rushing yards for a quarterback.
Arizona comes into the most recent game against Colorado facing the Big 12's worst rushing defense, so perhaps Kedrick Reescano, Ismail Mahdi or Quincy Craig could get carries for huge games and try to replicate what Carey did that sunny afternoon in 2012.
Tell us your fondest memories of watching Ka'Deem Carey play by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.