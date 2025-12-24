Arizona Women’s Basketball Prepares for Challenging Road Test at Colorado

As the Big 12 Conference schedule continues to take shape, the Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team will soon hit the road to face the Colorado Buffaloes, a matchup that could have early implications in the league standings and set the tone for both teams’ conference ambitions.

Arizona (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) enters the contest looking to bounce back from its narrow 63-62 loss to Utah in its Big 12 opener, while Colorado (9-4, 0-1 Big 12) seeks to rebound after a 79-63 loss to Arizona State in its own league opener.

This game, scheduled for Dec. 31, 2025, features two teams still defining their identities in a relatively new conference environment: Arizona in just its second Big 12 season under head coach Becky Burke, and Colorado settling in as the league’s competitive middle class.

Scenes from the women's basketball game between Vanderbilt and Arizona at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona enters this matchup with a 9-3 overall record, largely built during nonconference play against a mix of competition. The Wildcats have shown offensive prowess, ball movement, and transition efficiency in stretches, but the recent loss to Utah highlighted areas for improvement particularly consistency across all four quarters. Arizona struggled mightily in one stretch against Utah, being outscored 24-4 in the second quarter before mounting a resilient second-half comeback.

Statistically, Arizona’s offense has been strong in nonconference play, ranking near the top nationally in field goal percentage (48.4%), assists per game (17.1), and points per play (0.92) under Coach Burke’s system. Point guard Noelani Cornfield has been a standout, averaging 7.9 assists per game with an excellent assist-to-turnover ratio, highlighting the Wildcats’ development as a true distributor and team-oriented offense.

However, challenges remain notably from beyond the arc, where Arizona’s shooting has lagged (around 32.5%), and in rebounding and interior defense, where the smaller lineup can be at a disadvantage. The Wildcats also struggle with foul trouble at times, which could be significant on the road against a physical Colorado team.

Colorado’s Recent Form and Identity

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jade Masogayo (14) shoots a free throw against the TCU Horned Frogs during the fourth quarter at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Colorado enters the game with a similar 9-4 overall record and has shown flashes of strength, especially in recent nonconference play. The Buffaloes’ performance against Arizona State, despite the loss, demonstrated that Colorado can be competitive with tough opponents. In that game, Colorado managed balanced scoring and battled through early deficits, although it ultimately fell, 79-63.

The Buffaloes’ overall style tends to emphasize defense and effort on the glass. Colorado’s performance in games like its non-conference matchup with Stanford, a 77-68 loss where the Buffs competed through strong individual efforts and balanced offense despite the losing effort that day it suggests they are capable of challenging teams with disciplined play.

Historically, the rivalry has featured close contests. In the 2025 Big 12 Women’s Tournament, Colorado edged Arizona 61-58 in a dramatic second-round battle, advancing over the Wildcats. That game saw Colorado surge late, outscoring Arizona in the fourth quarter and holding on for the upset.

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jade Masogayo (14) shoots the ball while defended by TCU Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince (13) during the third quarter at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

This season, the two teams match up quite evenly, which will make for a greatly interesting matchup. Despite the matchup being so early in the conference season, it feels as if this is a must-win for either team to remain competitive in the conference and maintain positive momentum in their seasons. This is not to say all hope is lost for the loser, but it could cause some panic.

Key Matchup Dynamics

The upcoming Arizona-Colorado game will hinge on several tactical battles:

Becky Burke in front of the bench coaching her team | Marison Bilagody, Arizona Athletics

Turnover Margin — Arizona’s recent game against Utah showed how costly turnovers and lapses in execution can shift momentum. Against Colorado, limiting careless possessions and maximizing defensive turnovers will be essential.

Rebounding Battles — Arizona’s relatively smaller lineup needs to avoid being overmatched on the boards. If Colorado can dominate the glass, it could thwart Arizona’s transition game and generate extra possessions.

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Dyaisha Fair (2) returns the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Courtney Blakely (1) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Road Test Pressure — Playing on the road is always challenging, particularly in the second stint of a road trip. Handling hostile environments, foul trouble, and sustaining energy for all 40 minutes will be critical for the Wildcats.

Looking Ahead

For Arizona, this game represents a chance to rebound from a one-point loss and build momentum for deeper stretches of Big 12 play. For Colorado, it’s an opportunity to knock off a program that has historically had moments of success against the Buffaloes, including the thrilling tournament win last season.

