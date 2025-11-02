Inside The Wildcats

Three Wildcats Players Poised to Shine vs. Florida

The Wildcats are set to take on the Florida Gators this Monday in Las Vegas

Nathaniel Martinez

Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reaches for a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Center.
William Purnell-Imagn Images
The offseason is officially over, the exhibitions have been played and now the No. 13 Arizona Wildcats are set to take on the No. 3-ranked Florida Gators this Monday in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena at 5 p.m. (MST).

The Wildcats have no easy task ahead of them, as they will face the team that won the 2024 NCAA Men's National Tournament, among a long list of ranked teams hoping to hoist the trophy.

Nonetheless, Arizona has a strong chance at being one of the 64 teams that are invited to the tournament, as it features the No.2 recruiting class in the country, along with a handful of talented veterans who are bona fide stars with tournament experience.

Arizona played two exhibition games and convincingly won both, beating Saint Mary's 81-68 and Embry-Riddle 113-42. Those two games have given the Wildcats the confidence they need before the start of the season, and Tommy Lloyd has had a look at all his players to determine his rotation.

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena.

Here are three Arizona players to watch, as they have the potential to have huge games against the Gators.

Tobe Awaka-Forward

Jan 25, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Julian Hammond III (3) dribbles the ball while Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) attempts to him the ball out of his hands during the second half at McKale Center.

Awaka is one of Arizona's veterans with plenty of on-court experience and will be looked to as one of the leaders of the team. The 6-foot-8, 255-pound big man brings with him a frame that is built to dominate around the rim and crash the boards.

He displayed that physical kind of skill in the last exhibition with Embry-Riddle, dropping a team-high 18 points to go along with his 14 rebounds. In an offseason press conference, Awaka said that he developed his elite level of play while at Tennessee, which also gave him a feel for how physical conferences like the Big 12 and SEC can be.

Awaka will now have to showcase his elite-level rebounding and scoring skills against a much higher-level team. Look for him to impose his will against the Gators and play a significant role in Lloyd's system.

Jaden Bradley-Guard

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) during the first half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.

Bradley is another one of the veterans on the roster that is expected to lead the young team into a season filled with success.

Last year, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard was asked to carry a heavy workload, as he started all 37 games and played 34.1 minutes per game, which was the fourth most in the Big 12. Bradley also averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

In the final exhibition, freshman Brayden Burries got the start as Lloyd wanted to see what other layers would look like bringing the ball up. In the 15 minutes he played, Bradley scored nine points, rebounded two balls and shot a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals. Look for him to play a lot more minutes in the season opener.

Ivan Kharchenkov-Forward

Ivan Kharchenkov dribbling past an Embry-Riddle defender

Kharchenkov is a very unique freshman, as he brings with him a large amount of professional experience from overseas, playing for Bayern Munich during his time in Germany.

That kind of experience will come in handy as Arizona goes deeper into the season schedule and games start getting more physical

Against Embry-Riddle, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound phenom scored 17 points in 17 minutes while going 6-for-7 on field goals. He also notched four rebounds, an assist and two steals before the contest was over. Kharhenkov should play a big role on both offense and defense when Arizona plays Florida.

Tell us who you have your eye on in Arizona's season opener this Monday. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.

