Why Arizona Women’s Basketball Could Shine in 2025
The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team is set to begin its second season in the Big 12, its first in eight years without former head coach Adia Barnes, who is now coaching at SMU. Barnes led the Wildcats to four tournament appearances in the last five years
The Wildcats will now be led by former Buffalo head coach Becky Burke, who joins Arizona after leading the Bulls to a record-breaking 30-win season and a WNIT championship.
Last season, the Wildcats finished with a 19-14 record, 10-8 in the Big 12 and reached the WNIT. Despite having homecourt advantage and being a huge favorite, the Wildcats fell to the NAU Lumberjacks in the very first round of the tournament, 71-69.
Arizona is now in a completely new era of basketball and will look to reign over the conference as one of the Big 12's premier contenders.
A new team
Arizona will be taking the court wth a 13-person roster, 12 of which are newcomers to the team. Junior forward Montaya Dew is the only player to have chosen to stay following Barnes's departure.
Although there are 12 new players on the team, it is still one that is rooted in veteran leadership, as seven are upperclassmen and three are fifth-year seniors.
Cleveland State transfer Mickayla Perdue is slated to have a big season in a Wildcats uniform, as she had a breakout year with the Vikings, averaging 20 points and three assists on the way to being named the Horizon League Player of the Year.
Achol Magot will return to the court in Tucson, where she played at Salpointe High School before leaving for Lubbock, TX, to play for the Red Raiders. Now that she is part of the Wildcats, her 6-foot-7 frame will protect the rim and give them an advantage on the boards.
What the season will look like
Of Arizona's 29-game season, 20 of those will be played at McKale Center, giving it a distinct advantage of playing in front of the home crowd.
Arizona ranked second in the Big 12 in fan attendance, just behind Iowa State. The Wildcats were also 10th in the NCAA, making McKale a rough place to play for opposing teams.
The Wildcats should enter the Big 12 portion of their schedule with a good record, as there don't seem to be any high-profile games. Also, all of Arizona's non-conference games are scheduled to be played at home.
That should be a good thing for Burke's team, as it will need some time to gel together, and the rotation will need to be worked on as an almost completely new team.
