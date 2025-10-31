Inside The Wildcats

Why Arizona Women’s Basketball Could Shine in 2025

A look at the Wildcats and their upcoming schedule.

Nathaniel Martinez

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team is set to begin its second season in the Big 12, its first in eight years without former head coach Adia Barnes, who is now coaching at SMU. Barnes led the Wildcats to four tournament appearances in the last five years

The Wildcats will now be led by former Buffalo head coach Becky Burke, who joins Arizona after leading the Bulls to a record-breaking 30-win season and a WNIT championship.

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes with her team during a break in the action as they take on the Syracuse Orange at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Last season, the Wildcats finished with a 19-14 record, 10-8 in the Big 12 and reached the WNIT. Despite having homecourt advantage and being a huge favorite, the Wildcats fell to the NAU Lumberjacks in the very first round of the tournament, 71-69.

Arizona is now in a completely new era of basketball and will look to reign over the conference as one of the Big 12's premier contenders.

A new team

MicKayla Perdue driving on a West Texas A&M defender / Catherine Regan, Arizona Athletics

Arizona will be taking the court wth a 13-person roster, 12 of which are newcomers to the team. Junior forward Montaya Dew is the only player to have chosen to stay following Barnes's departure.

Although there are 12 new players on the team, it is still one that is rooted in veteran leadership, as seven are upperclassmen and three are fifth-year seniors.

Cleveland State transfer Mickayla Perdue is slated to have a big season in a Wildcats uniform, as she had a breakout year with the Vikings, averaging 20 points and three assists on the way to being named the Horizon League Player of the Year.

Iowa State Cyclones' guard Arianna Jackson (2) goes for a layup around Texas Tech Lady Raiders center Achol Magot (10) during the third quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Achol Magot will return to the court in Tucson, where she played at Salpointe High School before leaving for Lubbock, TX, to play for the Red Raiders. Now that she is part of the Wildcats, her 6-foot-7 frame will protect the rim and give them an advantage on the boards.

What the season will look like

Five Arizona players taking the court against West Texas A&M / Catherine Regan, Arizona Athletic

Of Arizona's 29-game season, 20 of those will be played at McKale Center, giving it a distinct advantage of playing in front of the home crowd.

Arizona ranked second in the Big 12 in fan attendance, just behind Iowa State. The Wildcats were also 10th in the NCAA, making McKale a rough place to play for opposing teams.

Becky Burke in front of the bench coaching her team / Marison Bilagody, Arizona Athletics

The Wildcats should enter the Big 12 portion of their schedule with a good record, as there don't seem to be any high-profile games. Also, all of Arizona's non-conference games are scheduled to be played at home.

That should be a good thing for Burke's team, as it will need some time to gel together, and the rotation will need to be worked on as an almost completely new team.

