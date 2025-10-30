Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Freshman Guard Named To Jerry West Award Watch List

An Arizona freshman guard has been named to the Jerry West Award Watch List.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Arizona freshman guard Brayden Burries was named to the watch list for the 2026 Jerry West Award, announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The list includes 20 players at the beginning of the season, with other players being able to play their way onto and off the list at any point during the year. The award is given to the top shooting guard in the country.

Burries is one of five guards selected to the list to start the season out of the Big 12. The other three players are Richie Saunders (BYU), Emanuel Sharp (Houston), PJ Haggerty (Kansas State) and Anthony Roy (Oklahoma State). Former Wildcat Kylan Boswell of Illinois is also listed.

Of the other 19 players on the list, Arizona is scheduled to face six of them. It all starts with Xaivian Lee of Florida next week, a guard who transferred from Princeton this year. Lee was a two-time first-team All-Ivy League selection, helping fill the void lost in the Gators' back court with Walter Clayton Jr. going to the NBA.

Dec 21, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Princeton Tigers guard Xaivian Lee (1) shoots the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images / Tom Horak-Imagn Images

The winner of the award last year was Chaz Lanier of Tennessee.

Before coming to Tucson, Burries helped lead Roosevelt High School to the CIF Open Division California State Championship in his final year in high school. He dropped 44 points in the championship game.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Roosevelt High School (CA) guard Brayden Burries (5) against Sandra Day O’Connor High School (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The freshman has already flashed his upside across the two exhibition games for Arizona. He scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field with seven rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes of playing time against Saint Mary's. Burries followed that up with another 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field with two assists, one steal and one block in just 15 minutes against Embry-Riddle.

Burries is part of a top freshman class this year alongside Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode.

Following the Wildcats' final exhibition game against Embry-Riddle, coach Tommy Lloyd expressed his confidence in the freshman class with the season starting next week. They all figure to play big roles in the rotation from the start.

"I feel great," he said. "I feel right where we need to be. Obviously, I know we have a huge challenge coming up next week. I don't think the success of our season or Florida's season is dependent on one game on November 3, but I think it's a great opportunity for both programs to get out there and really learn about themselves.

Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Duke Blue Devils at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

At the end of January, the watch list of 20 players for the award will be cut down to 10 players. The five finalists will be announced in March before the ultimate winner is announced on a to-be-determined date.

Arizona opens its season on Monday against No. 3 Florida at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with tip-off scheduled for 5:00 p.m. MST on TNT. 

