Position Battles to Watch for Arizona vs Cincinnati

The Wildcats have some advantages in key areas against the Bearcats that could lead to a potential upset.

Logan Brown

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates a missed field goal by the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Arizona earned bowl eligibility last week against Kansas in comeback fashion. Several times this season, the Wildcats have struggled to close out wins or finish close games, and they finally pulled through against the Jayhawks.

Brent Brennan has now strung together consecutive wins against the Big 12 for the first time as Arizona's coach, with a road win at Colorado preceding last week's victory over Kansas.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, his Wildcats get a big test on the road at No. 25 Cincinnati, the longest trip on the schedule. The Bearcats are 7-2 with losses to Utah and Nebraska out of conference.

The Bearcats are hoping to remain in contention for the Big 12 title game with a win. They are currently tied with BYU for second place in the conference.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both teams have plenty of talent and lots of scoring potential. Noah Fifita just needs one touchdown pass to become Arizona's new all-time leader in touchdown passes, passing both Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles.

Brendan Sorsby has been key to the Cincinnati attack, throwing for 2,064 yards, 21 TDs and two interceptions with 453 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Sorsby's 29 total touchdowns are the second most for any player nationally, trailing only Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (31).

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Several factors could tilt this game in either direction. Here are a few matchups to keep an eye on this Saturday.

Arizona's Offensive Line vs Cincinnati's Defensive Line

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here's the bad news: Arizona's pass protection has not been great all season. The Wildcats have allowed 24 sacks, third most in the Big 12, and it could be more if Fifita didn't pull a few escape acts every weekend.

The good news: pressure is not Cincinnati's game. The Bearcats have 16 sacks, 12th in the Big 12. They also have just a 22.8% pressure rate, which is among the lowest in the country this season.

Oct 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Jalen Hunt (90), defensive end Mikah Coleman (4), and defensive back Jiquan Sanks (9) celebrate after a play against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Long story short, the Bearcats will need to blitz to really make Fifita uncomfortable, and that's not how they play. Cincinnati plays a ton of zone defense, which means Fifita will need some time to find throwing windows, but the coverage will be consistent.

Arizona can be confident in its matchups in one-on-one pass rushes and run blocking schemes. Tristan Bounds has been fantastic on the right side in protection, while Ka'ena Decambra has been a space creator in the run game.

Arizona's Receivers vs Cincinnati's Secondary

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Javin Whatley (6) against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is where the game can turn into a track meet. Arizona has several receivers that Fifita has regularly made involved in the action. Seth Doege has given his junior quarterback a great mix of speed and size on the edges with Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley and Tre Spivey.

Cincinnati's zone dependency on defense could neutralize Arizona's top-end speed from the receiver position, making Fifita pick and choose his spots wisely. The Bearcats aren't great against the pass, giving up 225.6 passing yards per game, but there are always concerns about getting fooled against zone.

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Christian Harrison (5) reacts after a stop on fourth down in the third quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A guy to keep an eye on is Cincinnati safety Christian Harrison, who flies around the field. He has 45 tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception this season. Despite the lack of overall success for the defense, Harrison rarely lets the ball get behind him.

This will be an important week for Fifita to be conservative and take what the defense gives him. That doesn't mean the Wildcats can't be aggressive, but rather they should be smart in setting up their knockout shots.

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) celebrates a touchdown he made during the first quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Hutson can be a weapon over the middle of the field can find soft spots in the coverage from linebackers covering the hooks. Hutson has 33 catches for 389 yards and three touchdowns this season. Watch for him to have a big day with short catches before Fifita looks to Whatley and Spivey for the bigger plays.

Treydan Stukes vs Cyrus Allen

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates during the first quarter of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

This might as well be just Arizona's secondary against the Cincinnati receivers, but this is the core matchup. The Bearcats have some reliable hands, but Cyrus Allen is Cincinnati's big-play receiver from the slot.

That means Treydan Stukes will draw Allen as an assignment often from his nickel role. Stukes has been phenomenal this season, making 33 tackles with five pass deflections and two interceptions.

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stokes (2) celebrates an interception he made during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona has the second-best pass defense in the conference, allowing just 160.1 passing yards per game. On the other side, Cincinnati throws for 241.4 yards per game, fifth-best in the Big 12. The Bearcats have speed, and Arizona's tendency to rely on man coverage could result in many all-or-nothing plays.

Allen has 36 catches for 514 yards and ten touchdowns for Cincinnati. The Bearcats will try to take advantage of his speed from the slot against Stukes and take some shots. However, Arizona has allowed a Big 12-best 49 completions for 10 yards or more.

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) makes a catch against Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Stukes made a potentially game-saving swat last week against Kansas near the corner of the end zone. While Arizona's tendency to sit in man might look like an attractive opportunity for Cincinnati to hit on big plays, Stukes is one of the best at limiting those plays.

It will be a chess match between the two, and Arizona's pass rush against Sorsby could factor in as well. Keep an eye on this matchup of speed vs technique on Saturday.

