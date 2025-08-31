Postgame Press Conference: Arizona Vs. Hawaii
The Arizona Wildcats football team fired off on all cylinders, routing the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 40-6 at home on Saturday.
Both sides of the ball were unstoppable in a game that saw four different players score a rushing touchdown, three running backs carry the ball at least six times and the defense creating five turnovers while not allowing a touchdown.
Head coach Brent Brennan took to the podium after the win and answered questions on the game. here is what he had to say.
On the offense and the receiving corps playing with speed
"I think we have some room to grow there. I think that part of it, we had a couple guys who were unavailable tonight, who are impactful players at that position. I think we also saw some guys do some stuff. We saw some freshmen get in there and mix it up and make some plays. And I think the more people that we can get on the field. And the more confidence Noah has for distributing the football makes it harder to defend us."
On the physicality of the run game
"In the run game, I thought all three backs ran hard; you saw that. Some of that stuff they had to create, because everything, or a lot of what Hawaii does, is they're always kind of plus run game. They're always trying to outnumber you in the run game. And so we knew that some of those runs that our back was going to be one-on-one with a linebacker or safety and he was either going to have to make him miss or break a tackle. And so I thought there was good physicality there, too. So I'm encouraged."
On Quincy Craig's success
"I don't think Quincy's success surprised any of us. I think even for you guys that have been to practice with some frequency, you've seen him really be dynamic running the football. He had an incredible week of practice, really, attacked the work and showed up on game day. That's, I think that's one of those examples where preparation meets opportunity and he made the most of it."
On the play of the offensive line
"I think it was good at times and I think it was inconsistent at times. I think that it's something that we obviously have some work to do there. But I thought those guys showed up in a great way. We knew coming into this season that we wanted to be more effective running the football. And week one, we end up running the football the way we did against a pretty stout front. That's always plus one in the run game. We feel good about that. So those guys are going to continue and grow, to continue to improve."
On the play of the defensive line
"I think that was exciting. We had 10 different players have a tackle for loss in the game, which is exciting... So, I think in terms of where we're at, it's a great start now. Now I want to put my foot on the gas pedal, like, how great can we be? And so I think, when we look at that tape and evaluate what went well and what didn't, I think that we're going to be really excited about the stuff that was good and then we're also going to be really demanding."
