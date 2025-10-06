Previewing Arizona Softball Heading Into Fall Schedule
Arizona softball is coming off its 37th NCAA Tournament appearance and a second-place finish in the Big 12 in a year where they finished 48-13 and second in the conference. The Wildcats went on to host an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2021, where they fell to Ole Miss. It was the first regional hosted by Arizona since Lowe was hired.
The Wildcats now head into year five of the Caitlin Lowe era. Through the first four years, she holds a 153-78-1 overall record.
In her fourth season last year leading the program, Lowe helped guide three Wildcats in Dakota Kennedy, Devyn Netz, and Sydney Stewart to earn NFCA All-American honors. Netz also won the Rawlings Gold Glove at pitcher. It was the third straight season Arizona had a player win the Gold Glove award, while the three All-Americans were the most in a season under Lowe.
Arizona had seven players earn All-Big 12 accolades last season under Lowe, which included four first-team honorees, three second-teamers, two All-Defensive team members and one All-Freshman team honor.
As a team, the Wildcats led the conference in batting average (.348), hits (557), home runs (82), on-base percentage (.437), slugging percentage (.571), total runs (433), and triples (19). The Wildcats also had three different players hit over .400 at the plate, the first time they had accomplished that feat in program history since 2004. To go along with those hitting feats at the plate, Arizona still managed to lead the Big 12 in fielding percentage (.975) and finish second in team ERA (2.60)
Heading into this season, Arizona returns nine players from last season's roster. The returners are led by All-American Sydney Stewart, All-Big-12 players Regan Shockey and Jenna Sniffen.
Among the newcomers this year, Lowe brought in six players through the transfer portal along with four freshman.
The transfer portal class includes Addison Duke, Grace Jenkins, Tele Jennings, Sereniti Trice, Jalen Adams and Jenae Berry. The incoming freshman class is led by Kezia Lucas, Sina Talataina, Molli Daley and Rylie Holder.
Arizona has its fall schedule coming up that includes five home games and a scrimmage at Grand Canyon. It opens with the Red-Blue scrimmage on Friday before hosting Benedictine Mesa, Chandler-Gilbert, Central Arizona, Phoenix College and Pima. The scrimmage on the road against Grand Canyon is scheduled in November, ahead of the final game on their fall schedule.
What are your expectations for the Arizona softball team this season heading into the fifth year under Lowe as the head coach. To let us know, be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.