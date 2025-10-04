Arizona Baseball Begins Its 2025 Fall Schedule
Arizona is fresh off its 19th trip to the College World Series in program history last season after defeating No. 5 seed North Carolina in the Super Regional under manager Chip Hale. The Wildcats also won their second consecutive conference championship after also taking home the final Pac-12 baseball conference championship.
Looking to build off the success from last season, Arizona has begun its fall ball schedule with three games in October. The Wildcats opened their fall exhibition schedule on Thursday against Naranjeros de Hermosillo at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium. It was Arizona's fifth straight appearance at the Mexican Baseball Fiesta.
In Friday's fall opener, transfer Beau Sylvester hit a home run. Freshman Roman Meyers also went yard for the Wildcats, while transfer Ethan Guerra collected two hits and drove in three runs.
On the mound, transfer Corey Kling and returning reliever Matthew Martinez each tossed scoreless frames.
Despite losing a handful of arms to the MLB Draft this year, Arizona returns a number of its top pitchers from last season, including starters Smith Bailey and Owen Kramkowski, as well as closer Tony Pluta.
Pluta was named the NCBWA Stopper of the Year last season after recording 14 saves with a 1.46 ERA. He was one of the most dominant closers in not just the Big 12, but also the entire country last season.
Arizona also returns Matthew Martinez, Garrett Hicks, Collin McKinney and Mason Russell to its pitching staff from last year.
In the transfer portal on the mound, Hale brought in five new arms in RHP JT Drake (Texas Tech), LHP Luc Fladda (Tulane), RHP Corey Kling (South Florida), and LHP Patrick Morris (Western Kentucky). RHP Nolan Straniero (Elon).
The Wildcats also lost a number of bats from last year's team in a group that included Mason White, Brendan Summerhill, Adonys Guzman, and Aaron Walton, among others.
Hale brought in three new position players from the transfer portal in INF Tyler Bickers (Milwaukee), C Beau Sylvester (Oklahoma State) and OF Carson McEntire (Oregon State).
The Wildcats will also host two games at Hi Corbett Field later in October to close their fall schedule. It starts with Arizona welcoming Pima Community College on October 17 and Central Arizona College on October 25.
