EXCLUSIVE: Davin Phipps on Where Brent Brennan, Arizona Wildcats Stand
The Arizona Wildcats have been one of the most impressive teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting the best of the best. One of the things that they do very well is recruit players from future classes. This includes players who have yet to play a snap of high school football. That class is the class of 2029, where the prospects are set to enter their freshman season.
One of the players they have already offered is 2029 standout Davin Phipps. Phipps is one of the better players in the class, and recently picked up his first offer, which came from the Wildcats.
He caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI about the standing that they have at this time.
"It is very early on in my process but from where Arizona is my first offer, they definitely stand out because it shows how much confidence they have in my abilities, so that will be impactful long term and will be something I take into heavy consideration," the Arizona Wildcats target stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his early Wildcats offer and if they stand out.
The talented recruit thinks of many different things when it comes to Arizona. This includes the Desert, which he jokes about with Arizona Wildcats On SI. here is what he thinks of when the term "Arizona" comes to mind.
"The desert hahaha, but on a serious note, what I think of when I hear Arizona is the fact that they are consistently a winning program and put guys in the league year in and year out, and they had an example of that with McMillan being the 8th overall pick."
Where do the Wildcats stand at this time? He provides an exact ranking.
"Right now, they are at the top of my list, since they were the first to pull the trigger and show that they have confidence and trust in me. And they are also a very well-respected program that I could ultimately see myself being a part of."
The talented recruit wanted to leave off with a message.
“I want to thank everyone that is supported me through this journey, like Adam Barber at Torque Performance, and I would also like to thank Grant Copeland at IronWall OL academy and my family, friends, coaches, and teammates. I am looking forward to having a great four years with the Reagan Raiders and Coach McGee.”
Please make sure you follow us today here!