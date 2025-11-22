Revisiting Nick Foles’ Most Legendary Arizona Victories
This Saturday will be the final home game of the 2025-2026 season for Arizona and it will honor the many seniors on the team who have contributed to the 7-3 record that they have fought hard to earn. This season saw a long list of ups and downs for the program, but ultimately the Wildcats significantly improved from last year's 4-8 record, when they finished among the bottom of the Big 12.
Many great accolades came out of this year, from a new 20-year naming rights deal to Arizona's huge upset win over No. 25 Cincinnati this past Saturday to Noah Fifita becoming Arizona's all-time leader in touchdown passes, surpassing Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama with 68.
Arizona plays Baylor this Saturday at 11 A.M (MST), and Foles will be the honorary team captain, one day removed from being inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame for the three outstanding years he played for the Wildcats. During that time from 2009-2011, Foles carved his name into the Arizona record books, tying Tuitama for the most touchdown passes and sits at No. 1 in passing yards with 10.011.
After the 2011 season, Foles was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 88th pick in the third round of the NFL draft. He went on to have a long professional career, during which he won the Super Bowl and earned the MVP award in 2018.
Foles finished with a 19-16 record in 35 games and led his team to two bowl games, but lost both of them. We took a look at his three-year-long career with Arizona and compiled three of his best games during that time.
Vs. Stanford-Oct. 17, 2009
Arizona took the Stanford Cardinal down to the wire in the highly touted game that will be remembered as one of the best quarterback shootouts in Pac-10 history.
Foles battled with Andrew Luck, coached by Jim Harbaugh, in a heavyweight clash that saw the Wildcats escape with a narrow 43-38 victory in Arizona Stadium, now known as Casino Del Sol Stadium.
Foles finished that game with 415 yards through the air and three touchdowns, while Luck ended his night with 423 yards and three scores of his own.
Foles' arm kept Arizona in the game. Down 28-13 before halftime, he led the Wildcats down the field on a 12-play, 2:36-minute drive that ended with him hitting Terrell Turner on an 11-yard slant route for a touchdown, making it a 28-20 game at halftime.
@ Arizona State-Nov. 19, 2011
Arizona had been struggling all season long in 2011, winning just two games and hoping to avoid a four-game losing streak before its matchup with the Sun Devils.
Foles earned the game's MVP award in a gritty battle, going 35-for-51, 370 yards, and two touchdowns in the 31-27 victory in the Territorial Cup. He also broke Arizona's single-season passing yards and completions records in that game.
Foles showed his toughness on a nine-play, 79-yard drive that was capped off with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Gino Crump, cutting Arizona State's lead to 24-21 with 10 minutes remaining.
@USC-Dec. 5, 2009
Upsetting No. 18 USC, led by Pete Carroll, was the first-ranked win of Foles' career with the Wildcats, doing so in a hostile LA Coliseum. In that game, Foles went 22-for-40, 239 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in the come-from-behind victory.
The Wildcats found themselves down 17-14 with 7 minutes left in the game before Foles converted three third downs to keep their drive alive.
Foles then found Juron Criner streaking down the field and hit him in stride for the game-winning touchdown with 3 minutes to play.
