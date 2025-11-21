Three Offensive Players To Watch For Arizona Against Baylor
Arizona enters its final home game of the season on Saturday against Baylor at 7-3 with continued hopes of a potential 10-win season. It will be the final home game for the senior class that Arizona will be honoring.
The Wildcats are coming off a 30-24 win on the road against Cincinnati. The offense totaled 475 yards from scrimmage. Noah Fifita threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, while Kedrick Reescano, Quincy Craig and Ismail Mahdi combined to run for 194 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
Arizona welcomes Baylor to Tucson on Saturday, who sit at 5-5 on the season and are coming off a 55-28 loss against Utah at home last weekend.
Here are three players to watch for on the offensive side of the ball for Arizona on Saturday against the Bears.
QB Noah Fifita
It will be Nick Foles as the honorary captain for Saturday's game, just one week after Noah Fifita broke the program record for passing touchdowns that was previously held by Foles and Willie Tuitama.
Fifita will be looking to continue to air it out against Baylor in the home finale on Saturday. Last week's game broke a six-game streak of him throwing multiple touchdowns, something he'll look to start again this weekend.
RB Ismail Mahdi
As one of the seniors for this Arizona team, Ismail Mahdi will be looking to go off on a high note at home for the Wildcats.
As we have been seeing more often, the Wildcats continue to deploy a committee approach between Mahdi, Reescano, and Craig, where any of them can lead the backfield any given week. The Wildcats will look to exploit the weakness of the Baylor defense on the ground after Utah ran all over them last week.
The three of them should all continue to be involved to keep each other fresh and to ultimately wear down the Baylor defense.
WR Kris Hutson
The leading receiver for Arizona last week, Kris Hutson, hauled in eight passes for 123 yards. It was his second game this season with at least 100 yards, while finishing just one catch shy of matching his season-high in receptions.
It is a deep wide receiver room for Arizona, where any of them have shown the ability to lead the way any given week, but Hutson has seemed to show the most rapport with Fifita as the most reliable receiver for the Wildcats week-to-week this season.
