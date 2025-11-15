Social Media Reacts to Arizona's Upset Win Over Cincinnati
The Arizona Wildcats entered Nippert Stadium with plenty to prove, from showing they can compete with the best teams in the Big 12 to Brent Brennan demonstrating why he is the chosen leader of the program.
Arizona left Cincinnati with the biggest win of its season, upsetting the No. 25-ranked Bearcats 30-24 in a gritty, hard-fought game that saw both teams exchange back and forth.
By the end of the game, Arizona outgained Cincinnati 475-344 in yards. The defense was a nightmare for Brendan Sorsby and the rest of the squad, causing two turnovers on a team that has taken care of the ball all season.
Fans of the Wildcats were buzzing on social media throughout the game. Here is a collection of their thoughts on the biggest victory of Brennan's career with Arizona.
First quarter
Sorsby, who only threw two interceptions all season, threw one to Jay'Vion Cole after Dalton Johnson tipped the pass, putting the Wildcats' offence at Cincinnati's 32-yard line.
On Arizona's first play, Ismail Mahdi took the handoff and breezed his way past the defense, putting the Wildcats in the lead early at 7-0 with 14:09 left in the first quarter.
The Bearcats got back into rhythm after that drive. Tawee Walker ran the ball 39 yards down the field, and Zion Johnson followed it up with a 21-yard dash down the sideline to Arizona's 4-yard line. Sorsby finished that drive with a quarterback run up the middle, exposing the Wildcats' struggles with mobile passers.
By the end of the first quarter, Walker already had 104 yards on the ground on just four carries. Johnson had 32 on three carries.
Second quarter
The Wildcats found themselves within scoring range of Cincinnati's, but couldn't muster up points on the board. Salgado-Medina missed the second field goal attempt of the day, this time due to an edge rusher blocking it.
Neither team had luck finding the end zone following Arizona's blocked kick. Sorsby was picked off for the second time by Johnson, his third of the season.
That interception gave the Wildcats some life for the next drive. Arizona marched from its own 36 to Cincinnati's 11 and was able to get 3 points with seven seconds left.
By halftime, the Wildcats had 135 passing yards and 59 on the ground. Fifita was also sacked three times and only one red zone trip out of three was successful.
The defense had done a solid job at stopping the big arm of Sorsby, allowing just 35 through the air. But have given up 149 on the ground. Still, Arizona managed to reach the locker room with just a 4-point deficit.
Third quarter
Arizona received the ball to start the third quarter and began its drive at its own 25. The Wildcats got to Cincinnati's 7, but couldn't get the ball across the end zone, continuing their struggles in the red zone. Arizona settled for the field goal to make it a 14-13 game with 9:42 left in the third quarter.
The stout Arizona defense forced Cincinnati to punt after yet another three-and-out, but the special teams unit pinned the Wildcats at their own 1-yard line.
The offense was able to get their backs off the end zone and create some room. Three rushes by Reescano for a combined 19 yards and a 30-yard reception by Chris Hunter got the Wildcats to midfield, getting Arizona out of the bad situation it was in.
Reescano finished that drive off himself with a 50-yard run to the house, putting the Wildcats up 20-14 with 5 minutes left in the third. Cincinnati answered back with a 28-yard field goal to shorten the Wildcats' lead to 20-17 just as the third quarter ended.
Fourth quarter
Fifita's elusive record-breaking touchdown pass had evaded him all game until the first drive of the fourth quarter. Arizona marched from its 25 to Cincinnati's 18. Fifita capped that drive off with a 15-yard completion to Gio Richardson in the end zone, officially making him Arizona's all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 68.
The Bearcats answered back with a touchdown drive of their own, making it a 27-24 game with 6:38 left to play. Salgado-Medina nailed a 51-yard field goal on the net drive to make it 30-24 with 1:34 left in the game.
The Wildcats relied on the defense to stop the Bearcats from making their way downfield for the second game-winning drive of Sorsby's career and they did just that. Arizona took a knee to run the rest of the clock out, solidifying the upset win.
