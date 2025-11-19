Arizona Coordinators Discuss Big Win and Next Week’s Focus
The Arizona Wildcats are coming off the biggest win of their season, bouncing back from a lackluster first half to score 20 points in the second and holding the Cincinnati Bearcats to 10 on the way to a 30-24 upset victory.
Danny Gonzales' group of physical defenders was tenacious following a first quarter that saw them yield 140 yards on the ground. Since that quarter, they allowed just 50 yards and forced two interceptions on an offense that had two all season.
Seth Doege's group of offensive players never gave up in a game where they only had one successful trip to the red zone out of three and gained 114 total yards of offense in the first half. By the end of the game, Arizona had three successful trips in the red zone and 475 yards.
The Wildcats now have their sights set on extending their winning streak to four games and routing the Baylor Bears on Senior Day, which would help their case in making it to a more prestigious bowl game after the regular season.
Doege and Gonzales analyzed the upset victory, what their squads did right, the players that shone and what must improve before they step foot back on the field this Saturday.
Doege on Matthew Lado's evolution
"There's been times during the season, because of injuries and because of limitations in practice, the Lado's had to take almost every single rep at left tackle on a Tuesday practice or Wednesday practice and he's about to die. I mean, he looks like he's drenched."
"He can barely breathe and he gets in the huddle and he just keeps attacking them. So I'm excited for him and I think he rose to the occasion pretty well in Kansas when we really needed him... So obviously we got to get him confident and believing that he can go play a full game. But we're definitely excited about him."
Gonzales on the depth of the line backing group
"Last year we had to move Dalton (Johnson) down to linebacker because we just didn't have enough depth. He led our team with 94 tackles, so he did a fantastic job adapting. Myron (Robinson) and Taye (Brown),Chase (Kennedy), Riley (Wilson), Max (Harris), those guys, they just dive into the opportunity to be successful, and give them the credit. To be a good coach you have to be a great teacher and I think we've got some on the staff."
Doege on Arizona's first half woes and adjusting in the second
"I think early in that game, they were moving so much up front we were getting quite a bit of tackles for losses, some sacks that we had to adjust, and made some subtle adjustments. I feel like it went a long way and the kids did a great job of handling those. It allowed me to have confidence in running the football."
"Our three running backs are running so violently right now that It's hard for me not to put in their hands. That was just something I felt like we could do against that type of scheme, playing a little bit more 12 personnel, which we did and being able to run at 'em."
Gonzales on adjusting in the middle of a game
"We have elite communication on our side of the ball. And I say our side of the ball, because I don't spend a ton of time when the offense has the ball. I'll flip over to once we've made all of our corrections adjustments so that I can throw in my two cents. Those guys can give me information.
"The progression goes 1. I call the defense, so I know exactly how I anticipate that being blocked if it's a certain player where the play comes. So I can see the blocking scheme. When they go through the blocking scheme."
"If it's a if it's a pass, my eyes go to the short side of the field, so that I can see the concept that's going on right there, so I know what we're trying to defend. And then somebody has to feed me information to the top side of the field, because I can't see both."
Doege on why Noah Fifita has been successful when playing away
"He's just an ultimate competitor..., Just by watching him move, his mannerisms, his focus, the way the ball is coming out of his hands. I remember thinking about that watching him warm up at Colorado, I was like, 'It's gonna be a long night for these boys .'
And then watching him against Cincinnati, I was like, 'Okay, we're gonna be fine because 1's here to play.' He's just an ultimate competitor. Anything that he messes up, I think the Iowa State thing, he probably took really hard and he made sure that would never happen again."
