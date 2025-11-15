The Three Biggest Standout Arizona Players Against UCLA
The No. 5-ranked Arizona Wildcats have left the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles with their undefeated record still intact after going on a scoring streak late in the second half to beat the No. 15-ranked UCLA Bruins 69-66.
The game was by no means a flawless execution by the Wildcats; in fact, it was far from it, as they committed 15 turnovers and 11 fouls in the gritty win over the Bruins. Despite the far-from-perfect performance on the court, Arizona found a way to squeak by with a win in the 115th installment of what is arguably the greatest rivalry on the West Coast.
In the last neutral site game against the Florida Gators in Las Vegas, NV, it was the speedy and energetic play of the underclassmen that Arizona relied on to come away with a win. This time, it was the experience of the upperclassmen that helped the Wildcats go on a 15-6 run in the final few minutes of the second half. Here are three players who shone in the Wildcats' win over the Bruins.
Anthony Dell'Orso-20 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds
Dell'Orso came off the bench and played 28 physical minutes in the Wildcats' win, nailing 3-point shots during times when the Wildcats desperately needed points the most.
By the end of the game, the Australian native nailed 4-of-7 shots from behind the 3-point line. He drained one to tie the game at 15 a piece. A little bit later, he scored a layup in transition, using a hesitation move to put the Wildcats up by one point by a 19-18 score. After that, he hit a big 3-point shot to once again give Arizona the lead.
By the end of the game, Dell'Orso made three baskets that either tied the game or gave Arizona the lead.
Jaden Bradley-15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
It was by no means an easy game for arguably the NCAA's most underrated guard to grace the court, as he struggled early on in finding shots that resulted in points scored for the Wildcats.
What makes him such a valuable asset to Arizona is that he scores points during times when the Wildcats need him the most.
The senior point guard's 13 points came in the second half of play, 11 of those in the final seven minutes of the game. His most clutch baskets were a lyup to put Arizona up by one point with 2 minutes left and a 3-point play that put it up by two.
Seven of the Wildcats ' final nine points scored were by Bradley, demonstrating his ability to clinch a game.
Tobe Awaka-8 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
When the Wildcats needed a rebound, Awaka was there to secure it. Awaka brought down seven defensive rebounds and three offensive ones, which led the team.
The physical senior imposed his will the game, making it known that he was on the floor all night against a UCLA team that attempted to shut him down from the start.
Awaka was one of the reasons that Arizona was successful in scoring points in the paint towards the end of the game, and defensive stands transitioned into points due to his being able to come down with the ball on missed shots.
