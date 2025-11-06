Inside The Wildcats

3 Defensive Keys to Arizona’s Continued Success, Pt. 2

Keys to success for Arizona if they want to dismantle the Jayhawks.

Nathaniel Martinez

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95), defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea (41), defensive lineman Mays Pese (99), and defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) all celebrate after they intercept the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95), defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea (41), defensive lineman Mays Pese (99), and defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) all celebrate after they intercept the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats put their last two losses behind them, focused all their energy on this past Saturday, and dominated their way to a lopsided 52-17 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

In that overwhelming win, quarterback Noah Fifita threw four touchdowns before being taken out in the third quarter. That total puts him at 65, which is just three behind Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles on Arizona's all-time list.

The defense also played lights out, forcing five turnovers, which the offense turned into 21 points. Colorado's quarterbacks were also sacked three times and hit eight, making it a long night under center

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Former professional and University of Arizona football player Rob Gronkowski acknowledges the crowd on the Wildcat Walk with head coach Brent Brennan before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"When we went into the bye-week, we knew we had to return to fundamentals," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "We had lost two heartbreaking, gut-wrenching games, and our players responded. We believed we had a good football team, and I think that showed up tonight. So I'm incredibly proud of our progress. I know we still got work to do, but I'm excited about this win."

The Kansas Jayhawks will be coming to Tucson for the Wildcats' homecoming game and hope to replicate their success against Colorado. Kansas is currently 5-4, 3-3 in the Big 12 and is coming off a 38-21 win against Oklahoma State.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) during the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Wildcats' "24-hour" window is up and now they will be turning their attention towards facing the Kansas Jayhawks this Saturday in what will be an electric homecoming match. Kansas is looking to spoil the event for Arizona, so they will make sure that they are more than prepared to dismantle the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks are marching into Arizona Stadium with a high-caliber quarterback who can both sling the ball downfield and extend plays with his legs. They will also look to establish the run by utilizing two explosive running backs as both Daniel Hishaw Jr and Leshon Williams are a potent duo. Together, they have run for a combined 754 yards and three touchdowns.

If Arizona wants to shut down the dangerous offense of Kansas, it will need to do these three things to have the most success.

Get to Jalon Daniels

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) celebrates after a tackle during the third quarter of the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

One of the many things that the Arizona defense has been able to do all season is disrupt the quarterback through Danny Gonzales' creative and well-timed blitzes.

Through eight games, the Wildcats have sacked the quarterback 17 times, which doesn't seem to be a lot, but it's a huge step up from the 20 it had through 12 games last year.

Stop the run

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Max Harris (4) tackles Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have been successful in stopping the run through most of the games they have played this season, which was a big reason why they made Colorado's offense look so one-dimensional last Saturday.

It will be a little bit more difficult to do so against the Jayhawks' two powerful runners, but Arizona possesses the physical front line to do so, as they are averaging just 3.7 yards per run.

Arizona's only blemish is topping the run on quarterback power plays, but they should be improved in that category and allowing Kaidon Salter minimal yardage last week.

Create turnovers

Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) makes a catch around Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) during the first quarter in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What has made the Arizona defense a nightmare for teams to face this season and makes it the 15th best in the country, second in the Big 12, is the ability to cause turnovers.

Through eight games, Arizona is tied with BYU for first in the Big 12 with 12 interceptions. It has also recovered the fifth most fumbles in the conference with eight and forced the third most with 13.

Last Saturday, Arizona caused five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles. The Wildcats should have an easy time doing the same against a Kansas offense that ranks 11th in the Big 12.

Nathaniel Martinez
Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.