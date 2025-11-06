3 Defensive Keys to Arizona’s Continued Success, Pt. 2
The Arizona Wildcats put their last two losses behind them, focused all their energy on this past Saturday, and dominated their way to a lopsided 52-17 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.
In that overwhelming win, quarterback Noah Fifita threw four touchdowns before being taken out in the third quarter. That total puts him at 65, which is just three behind Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles on Arizona's all-time list.
The defense also played lights out, forcing five turnovers, which the offense turned into 21 points. Colorado's quarterbacks were also sacked three times and hit eight, making it a long night under center
"When we went into the bye-week, we knew we had to return to fundamentals," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "We had lost two heartbreaking, gut-wrenching games, and our players responded. We believed we had a good football team, and I think that showed up tonight. So I'm incredibly proud of our progress. I know we still got work to do, but I'm excited about this win."
The Kansas Jayhawks will be coming to Tucson for the Wildcats' homecoming game and they will hope to replicate their success from Colorado. Kansas is currently 5-4, 3-3 in the Big 12 and is coming off a 38-21 win against Oklahoma State.
The Kansas Jayhawks will be coming to Tucson for the Wildcats' homecoming game and hope to replicate their success against Colorado. Kansas is currently 5-4, 3-3 in the Big 12 and is coming off a 38-21 win against Oklahoma State.
The Wildcats' "24-hour" window is up and now they will be turning their attention towards facing the Kansas Jayhawks this Saturday in what will be an electric homecoming match. Kansas is looking to spoil the event for Arizona, so they will make sure that they are more than prepared to dismantle the Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks are marching into Arizona Stadium with a high-caliber quarterback who can both sling the ball downfield and extend plays with his legs. They will also look to establish the run by utilizing two explosive running backs as both Daniel Hishaw Jr and Leshon Williams are a potent duo. Together, they have run for a combined 754 yards and three touchdowns.
If Arizona wants to shut down the dangerous offense of Kansas, it will need to do these three things to have the most success.
Get to Jalon Daniels
One of the many things that the Arizona defense has been able to do all season is disrupt the quarterback through Danny Gonzales' creative and well-timed blitzes.
Through eight games, the Wildcats have sacked the quarterback 17 times, which doesn't seem to be a lot, but it's a huge step up from the 20 it had through 12 games last year.
Stop the run
The Wildcats have been successful in stopping the run through most of the games they have played this season, which was a big reason why they made Colorado's offense look so one-dimensional last Saturday.
It will be a little bit more difficult to do so against the Jayhawks' two powerful runners, but Arizona possesses the physical front line to do so, as they are averaging just 3.7 yards per run.
Arizona's only blemish is topping the run on quarterback power plays, but they should be improved in that category and allowing Kaidon Salter minimal yardage last week.
Create turnovers
What has made the Arizona defense a nightmare for teams to face this season and makes it the 15th best in the country, second in the Big 12, is the ability to cause turnovers.
Through eight games, Arizona is tied with BYU for first in the Big 12 with 12 interceptions. It has also recovered the fifth most fumbles in the conference with eight and forced the third most with 13.
Last Saturday, Arizona caused five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles. The Wildcats should have an easy time doing the same against a Kansas offense that ranks 11th in the Big 12.
Tell us what you think the Arizona defense needs to do to be successful against the Kansas offense by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.