Three Defensive Players For Cincinnati To Watch Against Arizona
Arizona reached bowl eligibility this past weekend with a 24-20 win over Kansas at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats now sit at 6-3 on the season with three games left in the regular season. The final stretch begins with a road game against Cincinnati on Saturday.
The Bearcats are 7-2 on the season and coming off their final bye week. In its last game, Cincinnati fell 45-14 on the road against Utah to end a seven-game winning streak.
As a defense, they rank bottom-five in total defense in the Big 12 (381.1 YPG), bottom-four in passing yards allowed per game (225.7 YPG), bottom-five in rushing defense (155.4 YPG) and yet No. 7 in points allowed (21.9 PPG). They have displayed true bend, but not break, as a defensive unit this season.
Here are three players to watch on the defensive side of the ball for Cincinnati this weekend.
DB Logan Wilson
As a defense, Cincinnati ranks bottom-five in the Big 12 in sacks (16) and dead last in interceptions with only two. The one area they have succeeded in as a unit this season is forced fumbles and fumbles recovered, where they rank top-three in both categories as a unit in the conference.
Defensive back Logan Wilson is tied for the team lead with two fumbles forced, to go along with a team-high two fumbles recovered. The senior has also totaled 27 tackles and six pass deflections, which rank second on the team.
Wilson has forced a fumble in each of his past two games against Utah and Baylor.
S Christian Harrison
One of the leaders in the Bearcats' secondary, Christian Harrison, has posted a team-high seven pass deflections on the season. He has also recorded one of just two interceptions on the season for Cincinnati's defense, which he recorded in its last game against Utah.
Harrison has also totaled 45 tackles on the season with a pair of double-digit tackle performances, one of which also came against the Utes two weeks ago.
LB Jake Golday
The leader in both total tackles (79) and sacks (3.5) on the season for Cincinnati, Jake Golday has been all over the field for the Bearcats.
The senior has also added two pass deflections and one forced fumble on the season. Golday recorded 12 tackles in the last game for Cincinnati against Utah for his fourth game on the season with at least 12 tackles.
His best individual performance of the season came against Iowa State with 12 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in a 38-30 win for Cincinnati.
