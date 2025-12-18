Three Key Arizona Players to Watch Against Bellarmine

1. Mickayla Perdue — The Lead Scorer

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

At the heart of Arizona’s offense is Mickayla Perdue, the senior guard and the Wildcats’ most consistent scoring threat. Perdue is currently the team’s top scorer, averaging 18.9 points per game this season while playing 32.8 minutes per contest. She also averages 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Perdue’s ability to score in a variety of ways, from driving to the basket to hitting open jumpers, has made her difficult for opponents to contain. Her field goal percentage of around .485 shows she’s finding good looks and converting efficiently. And while Arizona spreads its offensive touches, Perdue’s scoring consistency often makes her the focal point in crunch time.

What to look for:

Leads Arizona’s scoring by a comfortable margin.

Brings veteran experience and scoring versatility and capable of big nights.

Her offensive rhythm often sets the tone for the rest of the team.

2. Noelani Cornfield — The Playmaking Engine

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizonaís Noelani Cornfield speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Noelani Cornfield, the senior point guard, runs Arizona’s offense and impacts the game both as a scorer and facilitator. She’s averaging 14.2 points, 7.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game. A rare all-around stat line that reflects her importance to the Wildcats.

Cornfield’s assist average is especially notable; she’s one of the team’s primary creators, unlocking defenses and finding open teammates. Her ability to also contribute defensively, evidenced by her high steals per game, makes her a dual-threat on both ends of the floor. Cornfield’s leadership as a senior and floor general ensures the Wildcats’ transition game and half-court offense stay organized.

What to look for:

Leads Arizona in assists, pushing the pace offensively.

Adds scoring punch with double-figure points per game.

Brings defensive energy with steals and pressure on ball handlers.

3. Daniah Trammell — Emerging Frontcourt Force

Winton Woods forward Daniah Trammell (33) grabs a rebound during their win over St. Ursula on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshman forward Daniah Trammell has quickly become one of Arizona’s most efficient scorers and a key piece inside. She’s averaging 11.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while playing about 22.5 minutes per contest.

Though younger than her veteran teammates, Trammell’s effectiveness near the basket has provided a balanced scoring threat for Arizona. Her ability to finish in the paint and take advantage of opportunities around the rim complements the Wildcats’ perimeter scoring and helps diversify their offense. As she continues to develop, Trammell could see her rebounding and scoring numbers rise further, especially in tight games.

What to look for:

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Alaina Rice (25) hits her head on the court against Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Offers efficient interior scoring and size for Arizona.

Gives the Wildcats a second consistent scorer outside of Perdue and Cornfield.

Her growth as a freshman adds depth and balance to the roster.

Heading into Arizona’s next game, Mickayla Perdue’s scoring leadership, Noelani Cornfield’s playmaking and all-around impact, and Daniah Trammell’s rising frontcourt presence are three players to watch closely. Their performances often correlate directly with Arizona’s success, and they represent the balance of scoring, facilitating, and interior effectiveness that’s key in competitive matchups this season.

