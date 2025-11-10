Inside The Wildcats

Three Players To Watch For Arizona Against Northern Arizona

We take a look at three players to watch in Tuesday's game against Northern Arizona for the Wildcats.

Ari Koslow

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts after a foul was called on him during the second half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Arizona moved to 2-0 on the season last Friday with a 93-67 win over Utah Tech.

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates a play against the Florida Gators in the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Wildcats had four players finish in double figures, led by Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Anthony Dell'Orso, who all scored 18 points. Tobe Awaka added 12 points and 18 rebounds off the bench down low.

Arizona continues its non-conference schedule on Tuesday at McKale Center against Northern Arizona before heading on the road to take on UCLA and UConn in back-to-back games.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) attempts to steal the ball from Utah Tech Trailblazers guard Jusaun Holt (4) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Lumberjacks are 1-1 to start the season with an 87-55 win over Justice College and a 77-71 loss against Drake.

Here are three players to watch for Arizona in Tuesday's game against Northern Arizona.

G Brayden Burries

After dealing with foul trouble in the season opener against Florida, Brayden Burries bounced back with a team-high 18 points in Friday's win over Utah Tech. It was a big confidence boost in the home debut for the freshman, where he still has room to grow.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) looks to shoot the ball while Utah Tech Trailblazers guard Chance Trujillo (2) attempts to block him during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

It remains a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule the rest of the way for Arizona. The Wildcats will need the best out of Burries to win many of the tough games. He'll continue to gain confidence early in the season against Northern Arizona on Tuesday before heading into two massive games away from home against UCLA and UConn.

F Tobe Awaka

After Tobe Awaka also battled foul trouble in the season opener against Florida, he was able to take advantage of the matchup against Utah Tech with 18 rebounds.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) attempts to take the ball from Utah Tech Trailblazers Samuel “Tobi” Ariyibi (23) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

He has continued to come off the bench behind Motiejus Krivas, but he still can play starter minutes for coach Tommy Lloyd when needed in big games. The same can be said for Anthony Dell'Oroso coming off the bench.

Awaka was one of the most dominant rebounders in the country last season and he picked up where he left off in the win over Utah Tech.

F Ivan Kharchenkov

It was a strong collegiate debut for Ivan Kharchenkov against Florida with 12 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of huge shots made from deep.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) watches the ball roll during the first half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona isn't expected to be a team that shoots a ton of three-point shots on a per-game basis, but they'll have some games playing from behind where those shots can get them back in the game. The two three-pointers Kharchenkov made in the season opener played a big part in the Wildcats' early comeback against Florida.

What players are you watching for in Tuesday's game against Northern Arizona?

