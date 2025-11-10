Three Players To Watch For Arizona Against Northern Arizona
Arizona moved to 2-0 on the season last Friday with a 93-67 win over Utah Tech.
The Wildcats had four players finish in double figures, led by Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Anthony Dell'Orso, who all scored 18 points. Tobe Awaka added 12 points and 18 rebounds off the bench down low.
Arizona continues its non-conference schedule on Tuesday at McKale Center against Northern Arizona before heading on the road to take on UCLA and UConn in back-to-back games.
The Lumberjacks are 1-1 to start the season with an 87-55 win over Justice College and a 77-71 loss against Drake.
Here are three players to watch for Arizona in Tuesday's game against Northern Arizona.
G Brayden Burries
After dealing with foul trouble in the season opener against Florida, Brayden Burries bounced back with a team-high 18 points in Friday's win over Utah Tech. It was a big confidence boost in the home debut for the freshman, where he still has room to grow.
It remains a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule the rest of the way for Arizona. The Wildcats will need the best out of Burries to win many of the tough games. He'll continue to gain confidence early in the season against Northern Arizona on Tuesday before heading into two massive games away from home against UCLA and UConn.
F Tobe Awaka
After Tobe Awaka also battled foul trouble in the season opener against Florida, he was able to take advantage of the matchup against Utah Tech with 18 rebounds.
He has continued to come off the bench behind Motiejus Krivas, but he still can play starter minutes for coach Tommy Lloyd when needed in big games. The same can be said for Anthony Dell'Oroso coming off the bench.
Awaka was one of the most dominant rebounders in the country last season and he picked up where he left off in the win over Utah Tech.
F Ivan Kharchenkov
It was a strong collegiate debut for Ivan Kharchenkov against Florida with 12 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of huge shots made from deep.
Arizona isn't expected to be a team that shoots a ton of three-point shots on a per-game basis, but they'll have some games playing from behind where those shots can get them back in the game. The two three-pointers Kharchenkov made in the season opener played a big part in the Wildcats' early comeback against Florida.
