Three-Star 2028 Quarterback Details his Arizona Offer
As the 2026 recruiting cycle winds down, Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan shift their focus to future classes. The Wildcats have already extended offers to hundreds of prospects in the 2027 and 2028 classes as they start building their recruiting boards.
One of those prospects is an elite in-state 2028 quarterback recruit who recently spoke with Arizona on SI about his offer from the Wildcats.
On Nov 22, Arizona extended an offer to Jaxson Sculley, a three-star quarterback from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona. Sculley shared on X that his offer from the Wildcats came after a conversation with offensive coordinator Seth Doege.
In an interview with Arizona on SI, Sculley discussed his offer from Arizona and his overall recruitment process. He explained that receiving an offer from the Wildcats meant a lot to him and his family. He also mentioned that he's excited to have the chance to play college football in his home state.
- "Getting an offer from UofA was pretty cool. Means a ton to me and my family," Sculley said. "To be able to have the opportunity to continue to play football and to do it close to home would be amazing."
Arizona's offer to Sculley came shortly after he visited Tucson for the Wildcats' game against Baylor in Week 13. The young quarterback said he had a great experience during the game-day visit and was excited to see some former Hamilton High School stars playing for the team.
- The game day visit was great," Sculley told Arizona on SI. "The atmosphere and energy in the stadium is an awesome experience. I also got to see a couple past Hamilton and local players out there."
Sculley is only in his sophomore year at Hamilton, and Arizona was the first Power Four program to offer him. There should be many more coming as his recruitment process continues, but he said receiving the first offer confirms the effort he's put in and motivates him to keep working.
- "It [receiving Power Four interest] feels great," Sculley said. "I’ve worked hard to reach this point, so getting interest from Power Four programs is exciting and motivating. It pushes me to keep improving and stay focused."
Regarding what Sculley is looking for in a school, he mentioned that a place where he can develop as a player, a coaching staff that believes in him, and a program with a strong culture are all key factors.
- "I’m mainly looking for a program where I can grow as a player, have coaches who believe in me and a program that has a strong team culture," Sculley said. "Those things are huge. Finding a school that feels like home is the goal."
While Sculley still likely has a long way to go before he makes a decision, he's quickly emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 227 overall player in the country, the No. 26 quarterback, and the No. 9 prospect from Arizona.
With the Wildcats being the first Power Four program to offer him, Brennan and his staff have an early advantage in recruiting and building a relationship with Sculley before other schools get involved in his recruitment.
