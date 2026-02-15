Arizona Expected to Host Elite 2027 Linebacker on Visit

The 2027 recruiting cycle has taken over the college football world in recent weeks, as programs across the country have been working tirelessly to make progress with some of their top targets in the class.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have emerged as serious contenders for several talented 2027 prospects, including a four-star linebacker from Iowa who is reportedly eyeing a spring visit to Tucson with the Wildcats.

4-Star 2027 Linebacker Eyeing Spring Visit with Arizona

Last month, Arizona on SI reported that the Wildcats had offered Tate Wallace, a four-star linebacker from Regina High School in Iowa City, Iowa. Since then, the Wildcats have continued pursuing him and have quickly emerged as a contender in his recruitment.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As Wallace inches closer to making a decision, Rivals’ Greg Smith recently reported that the young linebacker plans to take spring visits to several programs, including Arizona, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas State, and Wisconsin.

It’s important to note that his spring visits to the programs listed above will be unofficial. However, Smith reported that Wallace is also taking an official visit to West Virginia at some point this spring or summer.

Regina's wide receiver Drew Greve (13) celebrates with Regina's tight end Tate Wallace (0) and Regina's wide receiver Carter Slager (80) celebrate after a touchdown against Grundy Center during the first quarter in the 1A High School state semi-final on Nov. 14, 2025, at UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regardless, getting Wallace on campus for a visit this spring will be a key step in Arizona’s recruitment of him, especially considering that the Wildcats have only been pursuing him for less than a month.

The visit will allow Brennan and his staff to strengthen their relationship with Wallace and likely improve the Wildcats’ overall standing in his recruitment.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wallace is a talented prospect who plays both linebacker and tight end at Regina. He’s coming off an impressive junior season, where, according to his X, he recorded 50 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and nine sacks on defense, and totaled 40 catches for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense.

He’d be a welcome addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 318 overall player nationally, the No. 16 athlete, and the No. 4 recruit in the state of Iowa.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) and defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As of now, Wallace hasn’t set a specific commitment date, but Smith reported that after his spring visits, he plans to make his decision in April, leaving the Wildcats only two months to continue making progress with him.

While time isn't necessarily in Arizona’s favor in Wallace’s recruitment, if Brennan and company can impress him during his visit this spring, the Wildcats should be well-positioned to compete for one of the nation’s top linebackers.

Tell us your thoughts on Arizona's recruitment of Wallace by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.