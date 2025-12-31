Three Wildcats Who Led the Charge in the SDSU Win

With six players scoring in double figures, Arizona demonstrated its depth and versatility, but three stars stood out as key catalysts in the rout: Koa Peat, Jaden Bradley, and Motiejus Krivas.

Koa Peat — Dominant Inside and Out

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) yells and dunks the ball during the second half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

At the forefront of Arizona’s performance was forward Koa Peat, whose combination of scoring, rebounding, and physical presence set the tone early and often. Peat finished with a game-high 19 points alongside a career-best 14 rebounds, anchoring the interior and giving Arizona second-chance opportunities while limiting SDSU’s possessions on the defensive end.

His boards were crucial in a game that saw Arizona out-rebound the Jackrabbits 45–30, a margin that underscored the Wildcats’ control on both ends of the floor.

Peat’s performance went beyond the box score; his ability to score in the paint, crash the glass, and set an aggressive tone early helped Arizona quickly build a lead it would never relinquish. His energy was infectious, and though SDSU fought hard behind solid shooting from beyond the arc, Peat’s presence in the post kept Arizona firmly in command.

Jaden Bradley — Playmaker

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) points to the bench after making a three-point basket against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Guard Jaden Bradley was equally impactful, orchestrating Arizona’s offense with poise and precision. Bradley finished with 13 points and a career-high 10 assists, marking a true double-double and showcasing his ability to create for others as well as score when needed.

His assist total was especially noteworthy, as it reflected his court vision and leadership, which are two qualities that are essential for a team with championship aspirations.

Bradley’s contributions went beyond traditional statistics. He consistently made the right reads, pushed the pace in transition, and kept the Wildcats’ offense fluid throughout the game. His scoring was efficient, but his decision-making and calm under pressure were perhaps even more valuable, helping Arizona maintain rhythm and control even when SDSU made short runs.

Motiejus Krivas — Versatile Force on Both Ends

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) against the San Diego State Aztecs during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rounding out the trio was center/forward Motiejus Krivas, who brought his own brand of physicality and efficiency inside. Krivas put up 13 points and 11 rebounds, securing his own double-double while contributing defensively with shot contests and presence around the rim.

Krivas’s rebounding helped fuel Arizona’s transition game, and his scoring came at key moments to keep the Wildcats ahead during stretches when SDSU looked to chip away. His all-around performance demonstrated why he’s considered one of the team’s most reliable contributors, capable of handling tough defensive assignments while still being an offensive threat.

Tell us how you see the Holiday Bowl playing out for Arizona by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.