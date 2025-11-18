Inside The Wildcats

Top-Five Showdown: Arizona vs. UConn Preview

We preview Wednesday's top-5 matchup between Arizona and UConn.

Ari Koslow

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) celebrates with guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the UCLA Bruins at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) celebrates with guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the UCLA Bruins at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 4 Arizona is set to continue its gauntlet of a non-conference schedule on Wednesday in a true road game against No. 3 UConn at Gampel Pavilion.

The Wildcats moved to 4-0 on the season with a gutsy 69-65 win over UCLA. Arizona was led by Anthony Dell'Orso, who dropped a game-high 20 points, and Jaden Bradley, who closed out the win for the team.

Arizon
Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3, middle) is congratulated by teammates after defeating the UCLA Bruins 69-65 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Arizona had trailed 57-49 with 7:18 left before outscoring the Bruins 20-8 in the final seven minutes to remain undefeated.

UConn is also 4-0 to start the season. The Huskies opened the season with wins over New Haven, UMass Lowell and Columbia before most recently defeating a top-10 team in BYU.

UCon
UConn's Solo Ball is defended by BYU's Dawson Baker during a game at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. / Jason Snow / The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Huskies had led the Cougars by as much as 20 points before overcoming a late comeback made by BYU to prevail with an 86-84 win.

UConn has been led by center Tarris Reed Jr., who has taken on a bigger role this year as a senior, starting all three games he has appeared in after making just one start across 35 appearances last season. Through three games, he is averaging a team-high 20 points per game with just under 10 rebounds.

UCon
Nov 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots over BYU Cougars center Keba Keita (13) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Huskies also have three other players averaging at least 13 points early in the season in senior forward Alex Karaban (18.3 PPG) and junior guards Solo Ball (15.8 PPG) and Silas Demary Jr. (13.0 PPG).

In the recent win over BYU, Karaban, Reed, and Demary all chipped in 21 points each. It was Ball who iced the win for UConn, hitting 1-of-2 free throws to make it a four-point game with 10 seconds left following a BYU turnover.

UCon
Nov 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) shoots the ball over the defense of BYU Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This will be the first true road test for this Arizona team on the road on UConn's campus. The Wildcats went through some adversity in the win over UCLA, falling behind 15-5 seven minutes into the game as well as falling behind by eight points with seven minutes to go in the game.

This will be the toughest test of the season for the Wildcats in terms of the atmosphere. It's these types of games that will only make the team stronger heading into what will be a lot of tough atmospheres on the road when Big 12 conference play begins.

Arizon
Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This is the beginning of a home-and-home series between the two programs. UConn will be coming to Tucson during the 2026-27 season. The Huskies lead the all-time series against Arizona, 5-2, but the Wildcats won the two most recent meetings in 2017 and 2018.

What are your predictions for the game on Wednesday? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Ari Koslow
ARI KOSLOW

Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.