'Energy Guy' Emerges in Arizona's Win Over TCU

Every college basketball team needs an "energy guy," and No. 1 Arizona's dominant road victory over TCU on Saturday showed exactly why and how those players can impact a game.



The Wildcats got off to a slow start in Fort Worth, but eventually pulled out a decisive 13-point win. While things were sputtering in the early stages, Arizona turned to its bench, and its energy guy came up with big plays that eventually led to a somewhat easy win in a hostile environment.



Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Arizona Wildcats huddle on the court after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"When I come in, I've got to bring the spark, bring that energy," senior guard Anthony Dell'Orso told the media after the win. "Whether that's scoring the ball or defensively or just doing the little things, it doesn't really matter as long as it gives everyone a spark and gets us going. That's what I've got to do."



Dell'Orso did his job perfectly in this game, entering the contest to help lead a 27-10 run with defense, passing, and his patented three-point shooting as the Wildcats pulled away. He scored 17 points and totaled four assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench, making a huge difference at the right time. More importantly, he shot 50% from three-point range, and gave Arizona the legitimate perimeter threat it's been looking for.



Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) drives to the basket against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"He hadn't played as well offensively as we had hoped, and that's just how these seasons go," head coach Tommy Lloyd told the media postgame. "There's an ebb and flow to them, and what he does is a hard deal."



Dell'Orso's Shooting Struggles

Being the go-to shooter off the bench is Dell'Orso's niche. He's counted on for his scoring to stretch the court for the Arizona offense. When he's on his game, it adds a dimension others on the team don't necessarily have, but he's been inconsistent this season. That's not unexpected, but building off this performance is imperative.



Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) brings the ball up court past TCU Horned Frogs guard Jayden Pierre (1) during the second half at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"If your value is making threes and shots off the dribble ... it's really, really, really hard," Lloyd continued. "You're going to have stretches of the season where you don't shoot the ball well. I appreciate his resilience and how he's hung with it. He's practiced good the last couple of days, and I'm glad he was able to have that today. I hope it'll kickstart him for another good stretch."

Dell'Orso is shooting a career-low 30.2% from beyond the arc this season, but the Wildcats will need more from him as Big 12 play continues. With seven games against the top 25 over the next six weeks and a potential top-3 showdown with Iowa State looming on March 2nd, the senior from Australia may be Arizona's biggest x-factor.

He took a step on Saturday, but it needs to continue.