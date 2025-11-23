Top Performers in Arizona's Win Over Northern Arizona
Arizona women's basketball moved to 4-0 on the season with a 87-76 win over Northern Arizona Friday night at McKale Center.
It was another slow start for Arizona as it fell behind 9-4 over five minutes into the game. The Wildcats were able to respond with a big second quarter to take a 37-31 lead going into halftime. Arizona hung onto the lead the rest of the way.
Despite the win, Arizona allowed 45 points in the second half to the Lumberjacks, which Burke wasn't happy about.
"We just gave up 76 points to a team that I thought we were going to be able to keep in the 50s," she said. "... I'm probably as disappointed as you've seen me on this podium for sure."
Here are the top three performers from the win for the Wildcats.
Mickayla Perdue - 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3PT, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists
The leading scorer on the season for Arizona, Mickayla Perdue led the way in the win for the Wildcats. She knocked down four of the five shots made from deep by the Wildcats and was efficient overall from the field.
Perdue is averaging 22.5 points per game on the season with at least 15 points in all four games and at least 27 points in half of the games for Arizona to start the year.
Sumayah Sugapong - 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists, four steals
Sumayah Sugapong finished the night just a block shy of a complete stat line.
She was efficient from the field and led the Wildcats defensively with four steals. The Wildcats recorded eight steals as a team, while forcing 22 Northern Arizona turnovers.
Sugapong is tied with Noelani Cornfield for the team lead in steals per game. She has also chipped in back-to-back games scoring in double figures.
Tanyuel Welch - 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist
Leading the way with the second unit for Arizona on Friday, Tanyuel Welch chipped in 10 points across 29 minutes off the bench. She was one of four players to score in double figures for the Wildcats.
Welch has now scored in double figures in back-to-back games as the rotation continues to change early in the season for Arizona.
Arizona has two more games at home this upcoming week against Northern Colorado on Tuesday and Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.
