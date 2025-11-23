Inside The Wildcats

Top Performers in Arizona's Win Over Northern Arizona

We take a look at three of the top performers in Arizona's win on Friday over Northern Arizona.

Ari Koslow

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue, Sumayah Sugapong and Noelani Cornfield speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue, Sumayah Sugapong and Noelani Cornfield speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images / Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona women's basketball moved to 4-0 on the season with a 87-76 win over Northern Arizona Friday night at McKale Center.

Arizon
Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images / Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

It was another slow start for Arizona as it fell behind 9-4 over five minutes into the game. The Wildcats were able to respond with a big second quarter to take a 37-31 lead going into halftime. Arizona hung onto the lead the rest of the way.

Despite the win, Arizona allowed 45 points in the second half to the Lumberjacks, which Burke wasn't happy about.

"We just gave up 76 points to a team that I thought we were going to be able to keep in the 50s," she said. "... I'm probably as disappointed as you've seen me on this podium for sure."

Here are the top three performers from the win for the Wildcats.

Mickayla Perdue - 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3PT, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists

The leading scorer on the season for Arizona, Mickayla Perdue led the way in the win for the Wildcats. She knocked down four of the five shots made from deep by the Wildcats and was efficient overall from the field.

Perdue is averaging 22.5 points per game on the season with at least 15 points in all four games and at least 27 points in half of the games for Arizona to start the year.

Sumayah Sugapong - 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists, four steals

Sumayah Sugapong finished the night just a block shy of a complete stat line.

She was efficient from the field and led the Wildcats defensively with four steals. The Wildcats recorded eight steals as a team, while forcing 22 Northern Arizona turnovers.

Sugapong is tied with Noelani Cornfield for the team lead in steals per game. She has also chipped in back-to-back games scoring in double figures.

Tanyuel Welch - 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist

Leading the way with the second unit for Arizona on Friday, Tanyuel Welch chipped in 10 points across 29 minutes off the bench. She was one of four players to score in double figures for the Wildcats.

Arizon
Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images / Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Welch has now scored in double figures in back-to-back games as the rotation continues to change early in the season for Arizona.

Arizona has two more games at home this upcoming week against Northern Colorado on Tuesday and Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.

Who were your top performers in the win for the Wildcats? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Ari Koslow
ARI KOSLOW

Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.