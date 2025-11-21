Arizona Jumps to the Top of Power Rankings Nationwide
So far, nobody has been able to stop the Arizona Wildcats.
Arizona is a perfect 5-0 with wins against three ranked teams: Florida, UCLA and UConn, all on the road. The Wildcats' latest win on the road over the Huskies, 71-67, was another indication of how dangerous this team can be in the tournament.
Tommy Lloyd's aggressive scheduling has led to the Wildcats putting together the best resume in the country, with more challenges out of conference still to come. Arizona will host No. 22 Auburn and visit No. 11 Alabama next month.
Arizona is the third team in the past three decades to begin the season with wins over three top-15 opponents in the AP preseason poll. That's on Lloyd for scheduling such a grueling stretch, but he trusted this team of reliable veterans and a slew of talented freshmen.
Arizona Rises in Power Rankings
Both CBS Sports and ESPN recently released new power rankings, and both rankings elevated the Wildcats to the top spot following their win over UConn.
Purdue was dethroned from the top spot in both rankings, despite being undefeated as well. It's possible the AP Poll takes a similar approach when the rankings are released next week. Arizona's resume is undeniable and worthy of the top spot until the Wildcats prove that they don't deserves.
"Tommy Lloyd's team now has wins over Florida, UCLA and UConn, all away from home. According to ESPN Research, the Wildcats are just the third team in AP Poll history to have multiple wins over top-three opponents in their first five games of the season -- and the first since Kansas did it in the 1989-90 season.
"The Wildcats have the most ranked wins in the country and the most impressive catalog of wins away from home, and they've shown the ability to beat teams playing different styles and with different players carrying the load." – ESPN's Jeff Borzello
Jaden Bradley once again served as the closer for the Wildcats on the road in a tight game. He scored 21 points to lead Arizona and made a layup to put the Wildcats up by three points with 16 seconds to go.
Koa Peat bounced back after a rough showing against UCLA. Facing more veteran competition in Alex Karaban and Jaylin Stewart, Peat dropped 16 points and added 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He also had just one turnover after giving the ball away six times against the Bruins.
"Arizona is now 5-0 with a neutral-court win over Florida, a win in the greater Los Angeles area over UCLA and a road win over UConn. Put another way, Arizona is undefeated and now owns victories over the programs that produced the sport's past three national champions (UConn, Florida) – plus another over the program that's won more men's basketball titles than any other (UCLA).
"Put another way, Arizona is undefeated and now owns victories over the teams that were ranked third (Florida), fourth (UConn) and 12th (UCLA) in the preseason AP poll, which makes the Wildcats just the third team in the past 30 years to open a season with at least three of their first five wins coming against top-15 opponents." – CBS Sports' Gary Parrish
Arizona should be able to back up its play against lesser competition like Denver and Norfolk State at home this coming week before facing the SEC programs. It's likely that Lloyd goes deeper into the bench this week and lets some of the freshmen playing more restricted minutes get some extra time on the floor.
Where do you think about Arizona's strong start to the season so far? Let us know by commenting and following us on our X account by clicking on the link.