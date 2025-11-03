Florida vs. Arizona Predictions, Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 3
College basketball season is here and two ranked teams are set to face off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday. No. 3 Florida will face No. 13 Arizona as a 3.5-point favorite and will look to kick off the year with a strong start as it looks to defend its national championship. Both teams in this matchup have lost some key players to the NBA.
Walter Clayton Jr. led Florida with 18.3 points per game last season before joining the Utah Jazz, but his alma mater has added top-tier guard talent to replace him. Princeton transfer Xavian Lee and Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland are expected to run the show this time around. The Wildcats will have to see whether Brayden Burries can help fill in the hole left by Caleb Love.
Here are two prop picks worth considering ahead of tip-off.
Best Prop Bets for Florida vs. Arizona
- Boogie Fland Under 16.5 points (-125)
- Jaden Bradley Over 14.5 points (+100)
Boogie Fland Under 16.5 points (-125)
Fland averaged a healthy 13.5 points per game in his lone season with Arkansas but fell short of 10 points in his last four games with the Razorbacks. He was dealing with a lingering thumb injury, but bettors shouldn’t assume that he’ll just get the freedom to shoot at will with Florida.
Fland shot less than 38 percent from the field as a freshman and will play alongside a much more efficient combo guard in Lee. Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh both hovered around 10.0 points per game last season and will likely take on larger roles offensively with Clayton out of the picture. Fland eclipsed 16 points in just two of the eight games he played against ranked teams last year.
Jaden Bradley Over 14.5 points (+100)
Burries will play a significant role for Arizona this season, but Bradley is expected to be the Wildcats’ lead guard after finishing second to Love with 12.3 points per game last season. KJ Lewis has transferred to Georgetown, so it’s clear that Bradley will be looked at as the main leader among the team’s guards.
Bradley scored at least 15 points against seven ranked teams last year and logged more minutes than any other Arizona player. He’ll be on the court the longest with the ball in his hands if he’s healthy and out of foul trouble. Take the over here while the Wildcats’ newer players are still getting more comfortable.
