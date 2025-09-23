TV Time Set for Wildcats' Week 14 Showdown
The Big 12 announced earlier this week the TV time for this year's Territorial Cup between Arizona and Arizona State at the end of the season.
The Wildcats and Sun Devils will face off at 7 pm on Friday, November 28.
Arizona State defeated Arizona 49-7 in last year's Territorial Cup after the Wildcats won 59-23 two years ago.
Arizona State is 3-1 to start the season, coming off a big 27-24 win on the road against Baylor to open conference play. They have bounced back after falling to Mississippi State on the road in their second game of the season.
Across their first four games, Sam Leavitt has completed 61 percent of his passes with six touchdowns to three interceptions. He has also taken eight sacks while rushing for another 219 yards and four touchdowns.
Jordyn Tyson has picked up where he left off before his injury last season, looking like one of the best wide receivers in the country. He has caught 31 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns. Taking over for Cam Skattebo in the Sun Devils backfield, junior Raleek Brown has taken over the lead role, running for 372 yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries. He has also added 10 receptions for another 57 yards receiving.
After the loss against Mississippi State, Arizona State fell out of the top-25. They are listed in the "other receiving votes" section in the latest AP Poll. They will be hosting No. 24 TCU on Friday.
Arizona enters this week fresh off its first bye week after a 3-0 start to the season with home wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
The Wildcats head on the road this week for the first time this season to take on No. 14 Iowa State in what will be the biggest test for Arizona this year.
The defense has arguably been the biggest story for Arizona through three games, most recently holding Avery Johnson and the Kansas State offense to 193 yards from scrimmage and just 3-of-17 conversions on third and fourth down.
This will be by far the biggest test for Arizona's secondary to this point in the season against Rocco Becht and the Iowa State passing offense.
What are your thoughts on the start to the season for both Arizona and Arizona State? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.