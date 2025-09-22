Week 4 in the Big 12: What Went Down
After starting the season 3-0, Arizona entered its first bye this past week. The Big 12 had 11 teams playing, including three conference games.
Here is a look at how each Big 12 team did this past week while the Wildcats were on their bye.
Oklahoma State loses 19-12 at home to Tulsa:
In the lone game involving a Big 12 team on Friday, it was a rough loss for the Cowboys in a game where they were 13.5-point favorites.
Oklahoma State, which was coming off its bye, is now 1-2 on the season with a 69-3 loss at Oregon and a home loss against Tulsa.
Texas Tech defeats Utah on the road 34-10:
In the biggest conference game of the weekend, the Red Raiders picked up a commanding and dominant win on the road.
The Texas Tech defense was stifling all afternoon against Devon Dampier and the Utes offense. It was also notable how little of a threat the Utah offense is throwing downfield as the linebackers for Texas Tech were playing close to the line of scrimmage all game.
The Red Raiders did lose QB Behren Morton to an injury. That will be worth monitoring.
TCU defeats SMU 35-24:
The Horned Frogs advanced to 3-0 on the season.
The star of the day was TCU WR Eric McAlister who hauled in 8 receptions for 254 yards and all three of Josh Hoover's passing touchdowns.
It was a 44-yard touchdown to McAlister with just over six minutes left in the game that iced the win for TCU.
The TCU defense also picked off SMU QB Kevin Jennings twice late in the win.
UCF defeats UNC 34-9:
UCF advanced to 3-0 on the season with a convincing win over North Carolina.
They led 20-3 at halftime and didn't look back.
Kansas defeats West Virginia 41-10:
It was a convincing Big 12 opener for the Jayhawks at home in a game where they were a 13.5 point favorite.
Jalon Daniels threw three touchdowns, while Leshon Williams ran for 129 yards and another score. He also caught one of the three touchdowns Daniels threw.
Arizona State defeats Baylor 27-24:
In the most thrilling conference game of the weekend, the Sun Devils won on a game-winning field goal as time expired after Baylor tied the game with just under two minutes left.
Sawyer Robertson threw three touchdowns, while Sam Leavitt threw for one and rushed in another score. ASU totaled 48 rush attempts on the night.
BYU defeats East Carolina 34-13:
BYU advanced to 3-0 on the season.
Bear Bachmeier threw for 246 yards and one touchdown. They also added another two scores on the ground, while BYU added a pick-six defensively.
Colorado defeats Wyoming 37-20:
The Buffaloes went back to Kaidon Salter behind center. He threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns. He also added another 86 yards and a score on the ground.
Big 12 matchups in Week 5:
No. 24 TCU at Arizona StateHouston at Oregon StateCincinnati at KansasUCF at Kansas State Baylor at Oklahoma State Utah at West Virginia Arizona at No. 14 Iowa State No. 25 BYU at Colorado
