How Has Buchanan Performed through Fall Training Camp?
One of the biggest priorities for the Wildcats was revamping the offensive line after an abysmal 4-8 season in the Big 12 that saw quarterback Noah Fifita sacked 28 times and the rushing attack lowered to just 106.6 yards per game, making it the 15th-ranked run game in the conference.
The offensive line did suffer through a string of bad luck, as many of its starting big men went down with injuries. So much so that seven different starters were entered and 11 different combinations were tried throughout the season.
Brent Brennan and his staff hit the transfer portal in hopes of repairing the damage that was done on the line.
Texas Tech offensive tackle Ty Buchanan is one of the key linemen who could potentially be the player to make a difference in the upcoming season.
Buchanan comes in as a redshirt senior, Arizona being his third team after three seasons in Lubbock, TX, with the Red Raiders primarily as an offensive tackle.
While tackle may be his primary spot, the 6-foot-6, 314-pound offensive lineman shows versatility as he was an option at the guard position while at Texas Tech.
His experience with an up-tempo offense, which was run at Texas Tech, is what might give him an edge over other tackles who are battling for a starting job.
Buchanan could be the catalyst to a make-or-break year for an offensive line that had lost its main piece in Jonah Savaiinaea, who was drafted in the second round by the Miami Dolphins in April.
Buchanan was seen rolling with the starting line in practice alongside Oregon transfer Michael Wooten and Hawaii transfer Ke'ana Decambra.
His size, frame and speed have caused trouble for starting edge rushers in the first week of padded practice. He had a solid showing on Tuesday, the first full padded practice of fall camp.
On the opposite side of Buchanan is veteran guard Alexander Doost and tackle Tristan Bounds, who transferred out of Michigan.
It's unknown which side Siaosi "Rhino" Tapa'atoutai will be lining up when he is cleared to play, but given the way Buchanan has been playing through the fall training camp, he might have solidified himself a spot at the tackle position.
Tapa'atoutai suffered a season-ending leg injury in week seven leg injury, ultimately starting the snowball effect of the offensive line falling apart in 2024.
Oglesby would not specify if the possibility of the 6-foot-5, 315-pound West Valley City, UT native playing the guard or tackle position, but one could speculate that he will be included in the starting lineup when he is finally healthy.
Until then, Buchanan and Bounds are at the tackle spot while Doost and Wooten have so far secured the guard position.
In the seven starts and 11 appearances with Texas Tech, all at both left and right tackle, Buchanan gave up only one sack, which makes him worthy of protecting Fifita's blind side, should he stay there.
Follow us on X by clicking the link to find our page.