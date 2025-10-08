Three Offensive Players Arizona Should Watch For Against BYU
Arizona was able to bounce back last week with a 41-13 win over Oklahoma State at home. The Wildcats advanced to 4-1 on the season, including 4-0 at home. The Wildcats remain at home this week to take on No. 18 BYU.
BYU is 5-0 to open the season. It is 2-0 to begin Big 12 conference play with a 24-21 win at Colorado and a 38-24 win at home over West Virginia.
As an offense to this point in the season, the Cougars rank No. 5 in the Big 12 in total offense (451.8), No. 11 in passing offense (217.8), No. 2 in rushing offense (234.0) and No. 4 in scoring offense (38.4).
Here are three players to monitor for BYU heading into Saturday's game between the Wildcats and Cowboys.
QB Bear Bachmeier
BYU had to make a late change at the quarterback position this offseason after Jake Retzlaff dealt with some issues off the field and wound up transferring. The Cougars wound up pivoting to true freshman Bear Bachmeier, and he has played extremely well to start the season.
Bachmeier has thrown for 1,048 yards with a 69 percent completion percentage to go along with seven touchdowns and one interception.
He has also been a threat with his legs, running for 206 yards and another five touchdowns on the ground.
Arizona is the lone team in the country to not allow a passing touchdown heading into this week. They will draw another tough test against Bachmeier.
RB LJ Martin
The leader of one of the most dynamic rushing offenses in the Big 12 so far this season, LJ Martin has run for 490 yards and three touchdowns on 76 carries. His rushing total ranks No. 3 in the Big 12.
He has struggled a bit more to begin conference play after rushing for over 100 yards in the three non-conference games to begin the season. He was held to 58 yards on 15 carries against Colorado. He ran for 90 yards on 21 carries against West Virginia, but he did run for two touchdowns.
The Wildcats rush defense that currently ranks No. 4 in the Big 12 will look to limit him.
WR Chase Roberts
The leading wide receiver for Bachmeier and BYU, Chase Roberts, has hauled in 20 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns. His yardage total ranks No. 5 in the conference heading into this week.
Roberts is coming off his best performance of the season, yardage-wise wise against West Virginia, where he hauled in four passes for 161 yards.
The Wildcats' secondary, which has yet to allow a passing touchdown this season, will look to limit him. He caught two touchdowns in the conference opener against Colorado.
