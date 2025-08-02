Arizona Recruiting Target Announces Tar Heels Commitment
Arizona has been one of the better scenes when it comes to recruiting, which is exactly why they have landed a large majority of their commitments, including many different high-level recruits or even recruits that one could argue is an elite prospect.
This is something that makes the Wildcats so special, and it is no secret that the teams who recruit the best is the best teams when it comes to Saturday.
One could argue that this isn't the case, but I would argue back that we should all take a look at the National Championship winning Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes have been among the when it comes to landing a large majority of their recruits. Is this because of the coaches, the NIL factor, or just the drive they have for recruiting? One could argue any of the three, but the fact could be all three.
Arizona has continued to improve their recruiting, which is something that has helped them along the way. The Wildcats have landed guys like Oscar Rios and Caleb Smth, who were two of the most important recruiting wins at their time. One of the positions they are still searching for is players on the defensive line.
One of the top players had the Wildcats as a finalist, and they were hopeful to win the recruiting battle, but they fell short to start the month of August. The recruit that they fell short for is Viliami Moala. Moala is one of the better players in the defensive line that was uncommitted at the time. He announced he would be committing to the North Carolina Tar Heels.
"Let’s work, Tar Heel Nation! #Committed #GoHeels #RaisingChampions #FaithFamilyFootball @raisingchamps_"
He was previously committed to the Oregon Ducks, as he was an in-state commit before announcing he would be transferring to Thompson High School and his de-commitment from the Ducks on the same day.
"First and foremost, I want to thank god for giving me the strength to make this decision. Second I would like to thank the University of Oregon for everything that they have done for me and my family, and all of the people of Eugene. With that being said I would like to announce that I am decommitting from the University of Oregon. I would also like to announce I am transferring from Williamette High School in Eugene to Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. **PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION**
