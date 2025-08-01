Teams Arizona Must Beat For Viliami Moala
It is no secret that the Arizona Wildcats are always looking to improve their classes, even if they were in a great spot in the cycle, which is exactly the case with what is going on today with the Arizona Wildcats in their 2026 recruiting class as they have hopes of bringing in yet another elite level prospect from down south.
While they have landed many of their top targets on their recruiting board this is something that they continuously look to do as they looked to improve their class with many of their top targets, already committing to either another school or to their school, including guys like Oscar Rios and Caleb Smith.
This time they will be awaiting the decision of a defense lineman, who is set to make his decision on Friday with many schools starting to stick out. Before we get to the schools that are starting to stand out at this time hours before his commitment it’s time to discuss where he is from as he is from down south and is one of the top targets down south that has yet to commit to a program.
That player being from the state of Alabama and being a former commit to a Big Ten school that made the playoffs recently and that school being Thompson High School, which is a prestigious school in the state of Alabama for recruits being picked up and taking to the next level.
The player being cussed is Viliami Moala, who was said to make his decision later today, as he has a former commitment of the organ duck who recently made the college football playoff he’s a long time commit that decided that he wanted to back off his commitment earlier in the month of July, as the decision was made on July 7th. While there are many different teams that are standing out, there is a group of teams that look to be the possible favorites entering today.
One of the schools were discussing is the Arizona Wildcats, who remained to be one of the top programs for defense linemen in the country. As you already know, this is something that has already been discussed in this article and they are one of the prestigious programs for the defensive recruits.
Another school that they will have to look out for in this recruitment seems to be the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are looking to land another commitment that will push their total far over 30 commitments, which is kind of crazy to consider majority of the programs across the nation will take only 20 to 27 commitments in the class.
Another program that is targeting the talented prospect is the Arizona State Sun Devils, who remained to need another defensive lineman in the class. Their main defensive line on the interior is Ronald Derrick who seems to be their only commit at this time on the interior of the line.
There are many more teams that are competing, but these are just a few that you should know.
