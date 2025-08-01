Commitment Day: Arizona Target Viliami Moala Makes College Decision
The Arizona Wildcats are continuously looking for their next 2026 commitment in the 2026 recruiting class as I’ve already landed the majority of their targets that they were targeting earlier in the cycle, but some of the recruits that they are hopeful to land remain uncommitted.
As mentioned, they have landed a large majority of the prospects that they have already targeted; however, there is a prospect that they were targeting who was previously committed to another school that is still on the board and is set to make his decision later today.
This could be used as a good sign for the Arizona Wildcats as they are one of the contending teams; however, there is some room for people to make an assumption that they are not number one.
Viliami Moala is a defense lineman from the state of Alabama who attends Thompson High School, which is arguably the greatest high school in the state of Alabama. A lot of different prospects who come out of the state of Alabama and play at the next level, attend schools like Thompson, which is a hotspot for anyone recruiting inside that state.
Moala was committed to one of the better Big Ten schools in the conference. That school is the playoff-contending Oregon Ducks, whom he was committed to for quite some time, but recently announced his commitment which took place on July 7, which is earlier last month.
Many schools have started to stand out in his recruitment with Arizona being one of the programs. The Wildcats are hopeful to land the commitment of the talented prospect, but that remains unknown at this time as he has yet to announce his commitment decision. This is something that will come later on during the day and will be covered by Arizona Wildcats On SI.
Moala would be one of their highest rated commits in the class if he was to decide to commit over many other schools and commit to the Wildcats. One can hope that this happens if you’re a Wildcats fan, however you gotta acknowledge the fact that there is some work that needs to be done prior to this commitment. We have seen crazier and this is still a possibility, but they need to win this battle over many different schools if they want to win the commitment.
