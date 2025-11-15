Inside The Wildcats

What to Expect: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 15 UCLA

We preview Friday's matchup between No. 5 Arizona and No. 15 UCLA.

Ari Koslow

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) scores a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) scores a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona is set to continue its tough non-conference schedule Friday night with a matchup against No. 15 UCLA at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The Wildcats and Bruins have continued their long-time rivalry despite moving to different conferences.

Arizon
Jan 14, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) blocks a shoot made by Baylor Bears guard Jayden Nunn (2) during the first half of the game at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are 3-0 to start the season with convincing wins over Utah Tech and Northern Arizona following their season-opening win over Florida.

The Bruins also sit at 3-0 to start the season with an 80-74 win over Eastern Washington, a 74-63 win over Pepperdine, and an 83-62 win over West Georgia.

UCLA is led by transfer guard Donovan Dent, who missed the team's last game but is expected to return for Friday's game against the Wildcats. After averaging over 20 points per game last season at New Mexico, Dent opened this season with a 21-point and nine-assist performance against Eastern Washington and a 12 performance against Pepperdine.

UCL
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball during the second half against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Bruins also have four other players scoring in double figures to start the season, including forward Tyler Bilodeau also averaging 16 points on 51 percent shooting from the field and guard Trent Perry averaging just over 12 points per game to start the season.

This game projects to be a battle of pace as UCLA usually tries to slow the game down under coach Mick Cronin, while Arizona typically wants to play at a faster pace under coach Tommy Lloyd. This is a new Wildcat team, though that proved they can play at a slower pace and in the half-court more in the win over the Gators.

UCL
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin walks to the court prior to the game against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

One of the biggest keys to the game for Arizona will be the offense being run through both Jaden Bradley and Koa Peat when needed and taking care of the ball. In the Wildcats' loss last season against UCLA, where they blew a big lead and struggled to score late, it was the turnovers and half-court offense that proved to be the biggest downfall for Arizona.

UCLA leads the all-time matchup with Arizona 60-54, but the Wildcats have won six of the past eight meetings between the two teams dating back to 2022.

Arizona
Dec 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts as Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) collides with him in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Friday's game is the first of a huge back-to-back on the Wildcats' schedule as they face No. 3 UConn on the road on Wednesday next week. The tough non-conference schedule continues for the Wildcats as we continue to learn more about this year's team.

What are your predictions for Arizona's matchup with UCLA on Friday? What are your keys to victory for the Wildcats? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Ari Koslow
ARI KOSLOW

Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.