What to Expect: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 15 UCLA
Arizona is set to continue its tough non-conference schedule Friday night with a matchup against No. 15 UCLA at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The Wildcats and Bruins have continued their long-time rivalry despite moving to different conferences.
The Wildcats are 3-0 to start the season with convincing wins over Utah Tech and Northern Arizona following their season-opening win over Florida.
The Bruins also sit at 3-0 to start the season with an 80-74 win over Eastern Washington, a 74-63 win over Pepperdine, and an 83-62 win over West Georgia.
UCLA is led by transfer guard Donovan Dent, who missed the team's last game but is expected to return for Friday's game against the Wildcats. After averaging over 20 points per game last season at New Mexico, Dent opened this season with a 21-point and nine-assist performance against Eastern Washington and a 12 performance against Pepperdine.
The Bruins also have four other players scoring in double figures to start the season, including forward Tyler Bilodeau also averaging 16 points on 51 percent shooting from the field and guard Trent Perry averaging just over 12 points per game to start the season.
This game projects to be a battle of pace as UCLA usually tries to slow the game down under coach Mick Cronin, while Arizona typically wants to play at a faster pace under coach Tommy Lloyd. This is a new Wildcat team, though that proved they can play at a slower pace and in the half-court more in the win over the Gators.
One of the biggest keys to the game for Arizona will be the offense being run through both Jaden Bradley and Koa Peat when needed and taking care of the ball. In the Wildcats' loss last season against UCLA, where they blew a big lead and struggled to score late, it was the turnovers and half-court offense that proved to be the biggest downfall for Arizona.
UCLA leads the all-time matchup with Arizona 60-54, but the Wildcats have won six of the past eight meetings between the two teams dating back to 2022.
Friday's game is the first of a huge back-to-back on the Wildcats' schedule as they face No. 3 UConn on the road on Wednesday next week. The tough non-conference schedule continues for the Wildcats as we continue to learn more about this year's team.
