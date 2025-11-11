What to Watch in Arizona’s Game Against NAU
Welcome! To another edition of the Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast featuring your host Troy Hutchison, who will be delivering a daily podcast discussing everything happening surrounding Arizona athletics giving you an inside look at all the programs on campus.
Hutchison has been covering Arizona for the last seven years with his coverage spanning all-across UA’s campus from football and men’s basketball to Title IX sports. Plus, with so many former Wildcats playing at the next level in their prospective sports there will be moments where he will take a deep dive into the Cats excelling outside of Tucson.
After pulling off the upset over then-No. 3 Florida (1-1) to open the college basketball season Monday in Las Vegas, No. 5 Arizona (2-0) was back in action on Friday night as the Wildcats faced off against Utah Tech in their home opening game.
The opponent drop off from Florida was massive and the Wildcats looked sluggish throughout parts of the game against the Trailblazers. However, Arizona took care of business walking away with a 93-67 win over Utah Tech.
Coming into the game, the Wildcats were (-33.5) point favorites but at the half it was only a 44-37 game with the Trailblazers being able to get to the line and knock down a few 3-point buckets.
As a team, Arizona shot 53% from the field but turned the ball over eight times, which led to 15 points on the other end for Utah Tech. The sloppy play from the Wildcats really kept the Trailblazers in the game during the first half.
However, Arizona was able to clean things up in the second half and turned the ball over only three times and finished the game with three turnovers.
Once again, the calming force for Arizona was point guard Jaden Braldey, who didn’t have a great scoring game with eight points but racked up six assists to just one turnover. Bradley was able to get the offense under control and back on track after a sloppy first half.
In the paint, Arizona was able to use its size to cause issues for Utah Tech as forward Tobe Awaka went for his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 18 rebounds. Awaka managed to go 5 of 10 from the field and get to the line four times.
Now, With two games under their belt, the Wildcats will be getting ready to go up against NAU in the second home game of the season before Arizona heads to LA for a showdown against rival No. 12 UCLA (2-0).
With the game against NAU right around the corner, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI came up with our game prediction for Tuesday night’s third basketball game of the season.
Game Pick
- No. 5 Arizona: 96
- NAU: 65
Reason
The bottom line for this game is that the Wildcats have too much talent at every position for NAU and should be able to put this game to bed by the time half time rolls around. However, when you are dealing with three freshmen in the starting lineup, it is hard to predict how they will do in a game against a lower-level opponent.
However, the Wildcats have strong veteran leadership that will have the young players ready to roll against the Lumberjacks. This should be another big game for Koa Peat, who has scored 48 points in his first two collegiate games.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on our game prediction for the Arizona-NAU showdown. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.