What Arizona Did Right in Its Dominant Win Over Bethune-Cookman

Fresh off its convincing win over San Diego State on Saturday, the No. 1-ranked Arizona Wildcats continue to roll through their opponents, thwarting Bethune-Cookman in a 105-75 win this Monday in McKale Center.

The win makes them an impressive 12-0 for the first time since 2014, when Sean Miller led the Wildcats to the historic start. They are now one of seven teams that remain undefeated, joining Michigan, Duke, Miami (Ohio), Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Nebraska.

With five wins over ranked opponents and six others by blowout margins, nothing is stopping the Wildcats heading into conference play. Arizona's undefeated streak is not by a stroke of luck.

It has utilized a variety of strategies, paired with a roster of both experienced players and young all-stars, to overwhelm its opponents. Let's take a look at how the Wildcats blew through Bethune-Cookman and all other teams before that.

High-caliber defense

Against San Diego State, the Arizona defense was a force, holding the Aztecs to a low 26% from the field and 7% from the 3-point line. That is impressive for a team that has shot 41% from long range before that game.

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Tyler Andrews (25) and Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) both chase after the ball during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Bethune-Cookman shot a solid 48% from the field, which kept it in the game much longer. Arizona was able to get up on its opponent by forcing 22 turnovers and scoring 36 points off those.

All season long, Arizona had been holding teams to an average of 38.5% from the field, making it the 22nd-best defense in that category, according to the NCAA website. That can be attributed to a high-pressure defense that allows minimal space when in man-to-man situations.

Rebounding

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) receives a technical foul for elbowing Bethune-Cookman Wildcats forward Quentin Heady (5) in the jaw during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona boasts a lineup of big men who can single-handedly change a game by grabbing rebounds and turning them into points, be it on the offensive or defensive side of the court. The Wildcats outrebounded Bethune-Cookman 42-22 and SDSU 52-28. It is not just the unranked teams that Arizona bullies on the glass.

Against its ranked opponents, Arizona has outrebounded them by an average of 42.4- 31.2. Overall, Arizona's 43.6-29.5 margin is the second most in the NCAA.

Efficient shooting

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats fouls Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona's offense has been especially potent this season, utilizing both long-range sharpshooters and physical bigs who bully their way to the rim, finishing with easy points.

Eleven games in, Arizona has made 51.41% of its shots from the field, which ranks 18th in the nation. It has been clear that Arizona's strategy is to dominate its opponents in the paint, but when that fails, it has a handful of players who are trusted to knock down long-range shots in crunch-time situations.

